Global Automatic Identification System Market In-depth Analysis and Future Scope from 2020 to 2024

Global Automatic Identification System Market Overview

The Global Automatic Identification System Market was valued at USD 231.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 313.5 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The increasing adoption for automatic identification system in the maritime sector across the globe is the ongoing trend observed, which is expected to support market growth.

– AIS class-A band has the ability to track large commercial vessels and plan routes for traffic management. This vessel traffic service is similar to air traffic services, where AIS is used to offer navigational advice to the vessels traveling across open waters. Thus, AIS is essential for providing accurate tracking of vessels and for effective maritime traffic management.

– As compared to the global ports, Indian airports are inefficient in terms of cargo handling owing to constraints, such as long dwell time. Many ports are now deploying new technologies where AIS will play a significant role, thereby driving the market’s growth.

– AIS systems transmit radio signals in the maritime VHF band and airwaves are inherently noisy. In ports and crowded areas, bandwidths become congested with competing signals which interfere with one another. Additionally, satellites and ground-based receivers can only take so much information at one time. Any individual vessel might drop on and off the map owing to this hindrance. More satellites receiving AIS signals will help enhance the coverage, but they are limited by receiving the capacity.

Scope of the Report

Automatic identification system (AIS) is an automated tracking system that displays other vessels in the vicinity and uses transponders on ships and is used by vessel traffic services (VTS). Automatic identification system helps in better traffic management and prevention of possible maritime collision. It has been observed that automatic identification systems are mainly used for providing safety to the vessels.

Key Market Trends

Vessel Based Platform to Account for Significant Share

– The expansion of the maritime industry is considerably increasing marine traffic. To ensure the smooth facilitation of trades and other services, it is essential for all the ships and vessels on the water to maintain proper maritime communication. Vessel-based AIS allows users to track marine traffic in real time, thereby reducing the risk of collisions during transits.

– Due to the increasing number of voyaging ships, the concern toward the safety of the people and goods in the vessel are more and this has enabled the adoption of the market.

– The increasing government regulations across several countries in favor of the installation of AIS system in vessels is a crucial factor influencing the growth of vessel-based AIS platform.

– The regions most likely to come under threat from pirate attacks include Indonesia, the Philippines, and Nigeria. Here, pirates are attracted by the abundance of natural resources in the countries themselves or in adjacent areas. Strategic passages for oil transport, such as Bab-el-Mandeb, near Somalia, or the Strait of Malacca off the Indonesian coast have become notorious targets for maritime crime. To overcome this problem and give importance to the protection of merchant ships and vessels, the AIS market is tending to grow in this segment by leveraging the Big Data provided by the AIS, which provides pivotal information, such as vessel identity, navigation status course, and other safety-related information.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– The automatic identification system market is expected to have a significant growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Due to the increasing number of ships in the Asia-Pacific region, there are high chances of immense port traffic to be encountered. Hence, controlling port traffic is essential by implementing proper measures.

– Government spending on marine products and services, increasing security threat, increasing the number of waterborne transportation and trade, and other tracking are the main reasons to witness a growth in this region.

– According to the Maritime Safety Administration, the integrated service of vessel traffic can cover all coastal and inland waters in China and other parts. According to the requirements of the international convention and relevant standard, the Maritime Safety Administration built a total of 402 land-based AIS stations in China, thereby covering the whole country’s coastal and inland waters.

– Emerging countries, such as China, South Korea, India, and Japan are continuously increasing their defense budgets year-over-year to strengthen their national security.

– The government is also in action to improve these threat issues and are trying to implement more systems as in 2012 SAAB ( Aerospace and Defense Firm) implemented a national automatic identification system for India’s coastline safety and security.

Competitive Landscape

The automatic identification system market is tending toward the fragmented market as the market is dominated by the established players in the market. Due to major innovations and an increase in partnerships by the players with Homeland Security agencies, the market is leading to a massive demand for AIS solutions among players. Key players in the market are – Saab AB, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd, exactEarth Limited, Orbcomm Inc., etc. The recent developments in the market are –

– February 2019 – Garmin will acquire the Dutch smart training company called Tacx to expand its reach into the indoor training market. This offers a ride simulation feature, including racing against other users online in one of six virtual worlds and the ability to prepare for a competition by importing GPS data in advance of the race route.

– October 2018 – The government of Canada planned to invest USD 7.2 Million in exactEarth for over three years to support the development, management, and expansion of exactView RT, the company’s real-time satellite-AIS service. This will further improve and enhance the exactView RT platform with the introduction of new real-time data services, analytics, and applications.

