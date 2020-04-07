Global Automated Tax Software Market 2020 by Emerging Technology, Current Trends, Growing Demand, Investment Opportunity, Growth & Future Estimations

Global Automated Tax Software Market 2020 by Emerging Technology, Current Trends, Growing Demand, Investment Opportunity, Growth & Future EstimationsApril 7, 2020
The Global Automated Tax Software Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the Automated Tax Software market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the Automated Tax Software market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global Automated Tax Software market.
This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the Automated Tax Software market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the Automated Tax Software market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global Automated Tax Software market. The Automated Tax Software market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the Automated Tax Software market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global Automated Tax Software market.
Tax Software helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, VAT, excise tax, and other transactional tax requirements.
According to this study, over the next five years the Automated Tax Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automated Tax Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automated Tax Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Automated Tax Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Web Software
Mobile Software
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
BFSI
Transportation
Retail
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Food Services
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
APEX Analytix
Avalara
CCH
eDocSolutions
eGov Systems
Exactor
LegalRaasta
LumaTax
Ryan
Sage Intacct
Sales Tax DataLINK
Sovos Compliance
Thomson Reuters
Vertex
Xero
Zoho
Service Objects
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Automated Tax Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Automated Tax Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Automated Tax Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Automated Tax Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Automated Tax Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Automated Tax Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Automated Tax Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Automated Tax Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Automated Tax Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Web Software
2.2.2 Mobile Software
2.3 Automated Tax Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Automated Tax Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Automated Tax Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Automated Tax Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 BFSI
2.4.2 Transportation
2.4.3 Retail
2.4.4 Healthcare
2.4.5 Manufacturing
2.4.6 Food Services
2.4.7 Others
2.5 Automated Tax Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Automated Tax Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Automated Tax Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Automated Tax Software by Players
3.1 Global Automated Tax Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Automated Tax Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Automated Tax Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Automated Tax Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Automated Tax Software by Regions
4.1 Automated Tax Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Automated Tax Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Automated Tax Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Automated Tax Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Automated Tax Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Automated Tax Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Automated Tax Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Automated Tax Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Automated Tax Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Automated Tax Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Automated Tax Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Automated Tax Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Automated Tax Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Automated Tax Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Automated Tax Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Automated Tax Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Automated Tax Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Automated Tax Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Automated Tax Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Automated Tax Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Automated Tax Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Automated Tax Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Automated Tax Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 APEX Analytix
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Automated Tax Software Product Offered
11.1.3 APEX Analytix Automated Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 APEX Analytix News
11.2 Avalara
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Automated Tax Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Avalara Automated Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Avalara News
11.3 CCH
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Automated Tax Software Product Offered
11.3.3 CCH Automated Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 CCH News
11.4 eDocSolutions
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Automated Tax Software Product Offered
11.4.3 eDocSolutions Automated Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 eDocSolutions News
11.5 eGov Systems
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Automated Tax Software Product Offered
11.5.3 eGov Systems Automated Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 eGov Systems News
11.6 Exactor
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Automated Tax Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Exactor Automated Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Exactor News
11.7 LegalRaasta
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Automated Tax Software Product Offered
11.7.3 LegalRaasta Automated Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 LegalRaasta News
11.8 LumaTax
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Automated Tax Software Product Offered
11.8.3 LumaTax Automated Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 LumaTax News
11.9 Ryan
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Automated Tax Software Product Offered
11.9.3 Ryan Automated Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Ryan News
11.10 Sage Intacct
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Automated Tax Software Product Offered
11.10.3 Sage Intacct Automated Tax Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Sage Intacct News
11.11 Sales Tax DataLINK
11.12 Sovos Compliance
11.13 Thomson Reuters
11.14 Vertex
11.15 Xero
11.16 Zoho
11.17 Service Objects
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
