Global Automated Retail Market 2020 | status and outlook Growth Challenges & Top key Players, Forecast 2025

This report examines the size of the global vending market, the state and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global automated retail market by business, region, type and end-use industry.

The use of control systems in the equipment of a retail store to atomize the functions of the retail store is called automation in retail. The benefits of using automated equipment in retail stores ensure efficient store management, inventory control and better customer relationships.

In 2017, the global market for automated vending was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018-2025 period.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered Technologies

Sanmina

Toshiba

Pricer

Leviton

Logic of

data First data

Fujitsu

…

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into

CAD (Computer Aided Design)

NCD (Numerically Controlled Cameras)

Robots

of Technology Information

sectoral market by application, divided into

point of sale (POS)

Supply Chain

The objectives of the study in this report are :

To study and forecast the size of the automated retail market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automated Retailers are as follows:

Historical Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

retail Manufacturers

automated distributors / traders / wholesalers

Automated Retail

Association industry automated retail sub-components manufacturers

downstream Suppliers

Customizations available

With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the automated retail market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

2025 Global Automated Retail Market Size, Status and Forecast

Chapter One: Overview of the Automated Retail Industry

1.1 Market overview

automated retail 1.1.1 Scope of automated retail product

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Size and analysis of the global automated retail market by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Automated retail market by type

1.3.1 CAD (computer-aided design)

1.3.2 NCD (numerically controlled devices)

1.3.3 Robots

1.3 .4 Information technology

1.4 Automated retail market by end users / application

1.4.1 Point of sale (POS)

1.4.2 Supply chain

Chapter Two: Automated Global Analysis of Retail Competition by Players

2.1 Size of the automated retail market (value) per player (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Differences in products / services

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Actors)

3.1 Sanmina

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 General presentation of activities / companies

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 Automated retail revenues (millions of USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Toshiba

3.2 .1

Continuation of the company profile ….

