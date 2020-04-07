Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025April 7, 2020
This report examines the global augmented reality of the size of the retail market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global augmented reality retail market by company, region, type and end-use industry.
Augmented reality in the retail sector refers to a technology that allows the integration of digital information with the environment of users in real time via devices such as smartphone or tablet.
In 2017, the size of the global augmented reality market for retail was xx million U.S. dollars and is projected to reach xx million dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period. 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the main global players, covered
Atracsys
Augmented Pixels
Blippar
COZY
liateR
Google
Holition
Infinity AR
NavVis
Quytech
market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into software
hardware
market segment by application, divided into Department
store
Supermarket
specialized stores
Malls
Others
The objectives of the study in this report are : to
study and predict the size of the Augmented Reality market in detail in the global market.
Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.
Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.
Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.
Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the
strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market for the augmented reality market in retail is as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Contents
Global augmented reality in size, condition and forecasts of the retail market 2025
Chapter One: Overview of Augmented Reality in the Retail Industry
1.1 Augmented reality in the retail market
1.1.1 Augmented reality in the scope of retail products
1.1.2 Market situation and outlook
1.2 Global reality increased by the size of the retail market and analysis by regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Augmented reality on the retail market by type
1.3.1 Hardware
1.3.2 Software
1.4 Augmented reality on the retail market by end user / application
1.4.1 Department store
1.4.2 Supermarket
1.4.3 Specialty stores
1.4.4 Shopping centers
1.4.5 Others
Chapter Two: Global Augmented Reality in the Analysis of Retail Competition by Players
2.1 Augmented reality in the size of the retail market (value) by players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2.1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Differences between products and services
2.2.3 New entrants
2.2.4 Technological trends in the future
Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Actors)
3.1 Atracsys
3.1.1 Company profile
3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company
3.1.3 Products, services and solutions
3.1.4 Augmented reality of retail revenues (millions USD) (2013-2018) <
After ….
