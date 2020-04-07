Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

This report examines the global augmented reality of the size of the retail market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global augmented reality retail market by company, region, type and end-use industry.

Augmented reality in the retail sector refers to a technology that allows the integration of digital information with the environment of users in real time via devices such as smartphone or tablet.

In 2017, the size of the global augmented reality market for retail was xx million U.S. dollars and is projected to reach xx million dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period. 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Atracsys

Augmented Pixels

Blippar

COZY

liateR

Google

Holition

Infinity AR

NavVis

Quytech

market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into software

hardware

market segment by application, divided into Department

store

Supermarket

specialized stores

Malls

Others

The objectives of the study in this report are : to

study and predict the size of the Augmented Reality market in detail in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market for the augmented reality market in retail is as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key players

Augmented reality in retailers Manufacturers

Augmented reality in retailers Distributors / traders / wholesalers

Augmented reality in retail subcomponent manufacturers

Industry association

Downstream sellers

Customizations available

With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the augmented reality market in retail, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Global augmented reality in size, condition and forecasts of the retail market 2025

