Global Athletic Footwear Market 2020-2025 : Factors Driving And Impacting Growth Rate

Snapshot

The global Athletic Footwear market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Athletic Footwear by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Running Shoes

Sports Shoes

Hiking Shoes

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Nike

Adidas

VF Corporation

New Balance

Asics

Converse

Saucony

Skechers

K-Swiss

Wolverine World Wide

Deckers Outdoor Corporation

PUMA

Mizuno

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Women

Men

Kids

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Athletic Footwear Industry

Figure Athletic Footwear Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Athletic Footwear

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Athletic Footwear

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Athletic Footwear

Table Global Athletic Footwear Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Athletic Footwear Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Running Shoes

Table Major Company List of Running Shoes

3.1.2 Sports Shoes

Table Major Company List of Sports Shoes

3.1.3 Hiking Shoes

Table Major Company List of Hiking Shoes

3.1.4 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Athletic Footwear Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Athletic Footwear Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Athletic Footwear Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Athletic Footwear Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Athletic Footwear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Athletic Footwear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Nike (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Nike Profile

Table Nike Overview List

4.1.2 Nike Products & Services

4.1.3 Nike Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nike (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Adidas (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Adidas Profile

Table Adidas Overview List

4.2.2 Adidas Products & Services

4.2.3 Adidas Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Adidas (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 VF Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 VF Corporation Profile

Table VF Corporation Overview List

4.3.2 VF Corporation Products & Services

4.3.3 VF Corporation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of VF Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 New Balance (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 New Balance Profile

Table New Balance Overview List

4.4.2 New Balance Products & Services

4.4.3 New Balance Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of New Balance (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Asics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Asics Profile

Table Asics Overview List

4.5.2 Asics Products & Services

4.5.3 Asics Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Asics (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Converse (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Converse Profile

Table Converse Overview List

4.6.2 Converse Products & Services

4.6.3 Converse Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Converse (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Saucony (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Saucony Profile

Table Saucony Overview List

4.7.2 Saucony Products & Services

4.7.3 Saucony Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Saucony (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Skechers (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Skechers Profile

Table Skechers Overview List

4.8.2 Skechers Products & Services

4.8.3 Skechers Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Skechers (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 K-Swiss (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 K-Swiss Profile

Table K-Swiss Overview List

4.9.2 K-Swiss Products & Services

4.9.3 K-Swiss Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of K-Swiss (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Wolverine World Wide (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Wolverine World Wide Profile

Table Wolverine World Wide Overview List

4.10.2 Wolverine World Wide Products & Services

4.10.3 Wolverine World Wide Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Wolverine World Wide (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Deckers Outdoor Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Deckers Outdoor Corporation Profile

Table Deckers Outdoor Corporation Overview List

4.11.2 Deckers Outdoor Corporation Products & Services

4.11.3 Deckers Outdoor Corporation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 PUMA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 PUMA Profile

Table PUMA Overview List

4.12.2 PUMA Products & Services

4.12.3 PUMA Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of PUMA (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Mizuno (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Mizuno Profile

Table Mizuno Overview List

4.13.2 Mizuno Products & Services

4.13.3 Mizuno Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mizuno (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Athletic Footwear Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Athletic Footwear Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Athletic Footwear Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Athletic Footwear Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Athletic Footwear Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Athletic Footwear Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Athletic Footwear Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Athletic Footwear Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Athletic Footwear MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Athletic Footwear Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Athletic Footwear Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Women

Figure Athletic Footwear Demand in Women, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Athletic Footwear Demand in Women, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Men

Figure Athletic Footwear Demand in Men, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Athletic Footwear Demand in Men, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Kids

Figure Athletic Footwear Demand in Kids, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Athletic Footwear Demand in Kids, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Athletic Footwear Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Athletic Footwear Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Athletic Footwear Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Athletic Footwear Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Athletic Footwear Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Athletic Footwear Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Athletic Footwear Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Athletic Footwear Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Athletic Footwear Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Athletic Footwear Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Athletic Footwear Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Athletic Footwear Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Athletic Footwear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Athletic Footwear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Athletic Footwear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Athletic Footwear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Athletic Footwear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Athletic Footwear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Athletic Footwear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Athletic Footwear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Athletic Footwear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Athletic Footwear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Athletic Footwear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Athletic Footwear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Athletic Footwear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Athletic Footwear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Athletic Footwear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Athletic Footwear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Athletic Footwear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Athletic Footwear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Athletic Footwear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Athletic Footwear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Athletic Footwear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Athletic Footwear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

Links:

