Global Asset Tracking Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Asset Tracking Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 15% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). The asset tracking market has witnessed substantial technological developments recently like IoT, AI, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications equipment and services, etc. These technological developments enable tracking of assets anytime, anywhere, with enhanced ease. These technological developments are expected to be the major factors for market growth.

– Further, asset tracking has always been largely fleet-focused (commercial trucks, trailers, vans, and cars), there is great potential for expansion towards non-vehicle related assets. Also, there are also opportunities for technology integration, such as leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) for enhanced decision making with the help of real-time analytical insights.

– The massive growth of e-commerce is another major driving factor for the asset tracking market. Asset tracking also enables better inventory management which focuses on less wastage and optimal utilization of inventory. These solutions offer a higher return on investment and also reduces the overall time associated with misplaced assets and inventory.

– However, the market is currently constrained by the relatively low number of enterprise connected assets across certain important asset classes. Also, the deployment of these solutions involves high installation costs.

Scope of the Report

Asset tracking solutions include the tracking of physical assets, by scanning barcode labels attached to the assets or by using tags using GPS, BLE, or RFID which exhibit their location. The advent of advanced technologies like, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions leveraging M2M and other supporting technologies, have enabled anytime, anywhere tracking of any asset. The asset tracking solutions help to manage information such as item quantities, personnel assignments, and maintenance needs.

Key Market Trends

Transportation and Logistics Sector to Witness Significant Growth

– The transportation and logistics sector is expected to exhibit the maximum rate of adoption of asset tracking solutions. Assets in the transportation and logistics sector include trucks and trailers, pallets, containers, pallets, which are required to meet the daily operational needs of these companies.

– These assets need visibility and real-time tracking as they move through the supply chain. Companies might end up misplacing, misdirecting, or creating buffers of their assets, which compound the inefficiencies they’re trying to reduce each day. These may be avoided by using sensors, tags, and other IoT devices to track goods through the supply chain.

– The technological developments such as IoT creates enormous value in the transportation and logistics industry. For instance, Cisco and DHL, one of the largest logistics providers, estimated in 2018 that USD 1.9 trillion dollars of economic value could be created by the use of IoT devices and asset tracking solutions in the global transportation and logistics sector.

– The major benefits that companies obtain from these asset tracking solutions are that they reduce the operational costs of the transportation and logistics sector allowing them to provide services at a reduced cost.

– Asset tracking solutions also provide real-time insights from the data generated. Tracking tags and sensors deliver real-time data about the location of goods in transit or a warehouse, as well as data on the condition of those goods such as temperature, pressure, or potential damage to their packaging.North America Expected to Dominate the Market

– The North America region accounts for the highest market share in the asset tracking market owing to the presence of major players in the region. Countries such as the US and Canada contributes a large amount of revenue in the asset tracking market in North America.

– The asset tracking solution providers are making new product launches to gain maximum market share. Also, companies are collaborating to provide better and enhanced products and services to the customers in the region. These initiatives by the company are expected to help the companies expand their market reach further in the region, adding to the market growth in North America.

– For instance, in March 2019, NimbeLink, a leading provider of cellular Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services, announced that the NimbeLink AT2 Asset Tracking Solution is now available in Canada, exclusively on the world-class TELUS LTE-M network. Branded as the TELUS LTE-M Asset Monitor, the device enables TELUS customers to track the movement and condition of their key assets throughout Canada.

– Also, in January 2019, Asset-tracking specialist I.D. Systems Inc. acquired the U.S.-based assets of CarrierWeb, a global telematics firm that provides in-cab mobile communications, electronic logging devices, and trailer tracking. CarrierWeb’s assets will be integrated into the I.D. Systems visibility solutions group, called PowerFleet for Logistics.Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the asset tracking market is fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of vendors providing the solution. The asset tracking solution providers are investing huge sums on R&D to improve the existing solutions and launch the new ones by integrating the latest technological developments in their solutions. Also, the companies are viewing global expansion as a path to attract maximum market share.

– September 2019 – TomTom Telematics launched a new feature to its Webfleet fleet management solution, Asset Tracking, which gives company visibility over its assets, such as trailers, generators and other equipment.

– July 2019 – T-Mobile launched America’s First Narrowband IoT Asset Tracking Solution. T-Mobile for Business will sell the first asset tracking solution, Roambee BeeAware, on a Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) network in the United States.

