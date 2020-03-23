Global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market 2020 | Industry Size, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report examines the global market for asset integrity management systems (AIMS), analyzes and examines the development status and forecast for asset integrity management systems (AIMS) in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in the world market, such as:

Penspen

Fluor

ABB

Office Veritas

Intertek

General Electric

Aker Solution Factory

IQ

SGS

Element Material Technology

EM & I

STAT Marine

Asset Integrity Engineering

Oceaneering International

Geanti Marine Limited

Viper Innovations

Market segment by region / country. This report covers the

United States

EU

Japan Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

auditing

consulting

testing & analysis

quality assurance & quality control

other

Market segment by application, asset integrity management systems (AIMS) can be divided into

offshore structures

oil and gas industry,

energy industry, pipelines and process systems for the

mining industry

If you have special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report according to your wishes.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Industry

Overview of Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) 1.1 Market Overview of Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS)

1.1.1 Product Range of Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS)

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS)) Market size and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 USA

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Market for Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) by type

1.3 .1 Examination

1.3.2 Advice

1.3.3 Examination and Analysis

1.3.4 Quality Assurance and Quality Control

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market for Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) by end user / application

1.4.1 Offshore structures

1.4.2 Oil and gas industry

1.4.3 Energy industry

1.4.4 Mining industry

1.4.5 Pipelines and process systems

Chapter 2: Global Competitive Analysis of Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) by Players

2.1

Market Size (Value) of Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) by Players (2013-2018) 2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product /

service differences

2.2.3 newcomers 2.2.4 the technology trends in the future

Chapter 3: Company

Profiles (Top Player) 3.1 Penspen

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business / Business

Overview 3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Revenue from Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) (in USD million) (2013 – 2018)

3.1.5 Latest developments

3.2 Fluorine

3.2.1 Company profile

Continuation….

