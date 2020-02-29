Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) Market Size by Technology, Sales Functions, Competitive Landscape & Growth Projections by 2025

With the growing digitalisation and smartphone penetration, technology has been advancing on a higher pace. Companies have started adapting these technologies like Artificial intelligence, machine learning, Natural language processing and many more emerging technologies and advancements. It becomes difficult for the companies to manage and imply these technologies in the companies as it becomes a tedious and lengthy process.

Hence these companies tend to outsource the artificial intelligence technology that is known as artificial intelligence as a Service. Growing demand of the Artificial intelligence technology and adaption by the companies is the market driver for the Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) Market. There is a lack of skilled professionals and expertise which is hindering the growth of Artificial Intelligence market. By introducing Artificial intelligence as a service, the major job of setting up, maintenance and repairing of the Artificial intelligence will be done by the service provider itself making it easy for the companies to use it hence driving the growth of Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) Market.

The Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) market is categorized into several segmentation including industry vertical, technology, and region. Based on the industry vertical, the global Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) market is divided into Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, and others. Based on the technology, the global Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) market is classified into Machine Learning (ML), NLP, Face recognition, Voice recognition and others. Looping on to the regional overview, the global Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) market is a wide range to North America, USA, Egypt, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Germany, and Columbia. Leading players of the global Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) market includes Amazon Web Service Inc., Salesforce, Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corporation and more others.

Key Market Players

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Service Inc.

IBM Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

Apple Inc.

CognitiveScale, Inc.

Intel, Inc.

SAP SE

Fair Isaac Corporation

Others

Market Segments: Conversational AI Market

By Technology Natural Language Processing (NLP) Machine Learning (ML) Speech Recognition Computer Vision Others

By Organization Size Large Organizations Small & Medium Organizations

By Industry Vertical IT & Telecom Retail BFSI Manufacturing Healthcare Others

By Region North America US Canada Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa MEA Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America



