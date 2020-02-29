Global Application Container Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Application Container Market is expected to register a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025. The adoption of Dockers and containers can be attributed to the rise of the cloud as containerization can make cloud applications portable and scalable at the same time. With the rise of DevOps and the ability of containers to mesh well with both DevOps processes and tools, the adoption is expected to increase further as enterprises moving towards DevOps are typically moving to containers as well.

– Major reason behind the adoption of containers is the portability they offer. A container wraps up the applications with all the thing it needs to run, like configuration files and dependencies. This enables easy and reliable running of applications on different environments such as local desktop, virtual servers, physical servers, testing, production environments, and private or public clouds.

– The average size of a container is within the range of tens of megabytes while virtual machines can take upto several gigabytes. Therefore a server can host significantly more containers than virtual machines, which is also a factor which is expected to drive the market.

– Containers have also proven to be a cost-effective solution for enterprises as it potentially helps the firm in decreasing their operating cost (fewer servers, less staff) and their development cost.

– One of the main factors hampering market growth is a concern for the security of container-based virtualization when compared to traditional virtual machines. Containers share the kernel and other components of the host operating system, and they have root access which means that containers are very less isolated from each other than the virtual machines, and if there is a vulnerability in the kernel itself, it can threaten the security of the other containers as well.

Scope of the Report

Application container is a standard unit of software that packages up code and all its dependencies so that the applications run quickly and reliably from one computing environment to another. Application containers consume fewer resources than a comparable deployment on virtual machines because containers share resources without a full operating system to underpin each app.

Key Market Trends

Retail Segment to Witness Significant Growth

– Organizations in the retail and e-commerce industry across the globe are adopting the usage of containers such as Docker platform to primarily secure and improve their software supply chain and to offer seamless DevOps workflows.

– For instance, Assa Abloy, a Swedish lock manufacturer, with increasingly global operations adopted various strategies to leverage public cloud, microservices, and containers to further fuel their digital transformation.

– Moreover, Visa, one of the world’s largest retail electronic payments network, with Docker Enterprise, refactored their two critical payment processing applications and now they are being run on docker’s enterprise container platform, supporting millions of transactions per day. Just after six months in production, visa achieved a 10x increase in scalability for those two applications.

– Owing to the various advantages these containers provide such as early return on investments, simplicity, rapid deployment among others the market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. Moreover, with the increased overall retail sales year on year, containers are expected to witness increased adoption.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– The North American region occupies the largest market share in the market owing to various factors such as the gaining momentum of enterprises in microservices architecture and the ongoing transformation of existing business-critical applications which are driving the growth of the market.

– With the ongoing increase in financial investments in the container technology and the presence of a large number of small and large players in this region is expected to present many opportunities for the market expansion in the near future.

– The North American region has witnessed rapid adoption of cloud and related services and the region has an extensive cloud network which is established by major cloud service providers in this region which is one of the primary factor fueling the growth of the market.

– Moreover, the increased demand for DevOps in this region has significantly contributed towards the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The application container market is highly competitive owing to the presence of many small and large players operating in domestic as well as in the international market. The market appears to be moderately fragmented with major players adopting strategies like product innovation and mergers and acquisitions and partnerships. Some of the major players in the market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation among others.

– April 2019 – Docker at its premiere container user conference, announced Docker Enterprise 3.0, an end-to-end container platform that enables developers to rapidly build and share any type of application, from legacy to cloud-native, and securely run them anywhere, from hybrid cloud to the edge.

– April 2019 – Rancher Labs announced K3OS, a new operating system purpose-built for its popular k3s Kubernetes distribution. Announced in February, k3s is a lightweight Kubernetes distribution designed for developers and operators looking to run Kubernetes in resource-constrained environments.

Companies Mentioned:

– Amazon Web Services Inc.

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Mirantis Inc. (Docker Inc.)

– Google LLC

– IBM Corporation (Red Hat Inc.)

– Microsoft Corporation

– Rancher Labs

– Oracle Corporation

– Joyent Inc.

– D2iQ Inc.

Table of Content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Adoption of Cloud-based Computing

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Security Risks Associated With the Technology

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 Cloud

5.1.2 On-premise

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 BFSI

5.2.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.2.3 Government

5.2.4 IT & Telecom

5.2.5 Retail

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.

6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.3 Mirantis Inc. (Docker Inc.)

6.1.4 Google LLC

6.1.5 IBM Corporation (Red Hat Inc.)

6.1.6 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.7 Rancher Labs

6.1.8 Oracle Corporation

6.1.9 Joyent Inc.

6.1.10 D2iQ Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

