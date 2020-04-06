Global Analgesics Industry Growth and 2023 Market Research Forecast Analysis

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Analgesics Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The analgesics or analgesic drugs market consists of sales of analgesic drugs and related services. Analgesic drugs include opioids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), local anesthetics and Acetaminophen. These drugs can be administrated orally, intravenous, rectal, transdermal or topical. Analgesics drugs are generally distributed by channels including hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores or clinics. Analgesics also known as pain killers are used to treat mild or severe pain, including musculoskeletal pain, surgical, trauma pain, cancer pain or other type of pains.

The growth of analgesics industry is restricted by the increasing use of biologics for the treatment of inflammatory and neuropathic pain. Biologics are drugs produced from living organisms and include a number of components derived from human, animals or microorganisms. These drugs may contain protein, modified human hormones, or cells that produce substances that suppress or activate parts of the immune system. Biologics can provide greater efficacy compared to analgesics, which provide effective pain relief to only 50% of the patients, and is thus widely used nowadays.

Analgesics Market Segmentation

By Type:

1. Non-opioids

2. Opioids

By Distribution Channel:

1. Hospital Pharmacies

2. Retail Pharmacies

3. Drug Stores

By Route of Administration:

1. Oral

2. Intravenous

3. Rectal

4. Transdermal

5. Topical

By Drug Type:

1. Prescription Analgesics

2. OTC Analgesics

By Application:

1. Internal Analgesics

2. External Analgesics

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2438&type=smp

The Analgesics market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for Analgesics and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Analgesics Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Analgesics Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Analgesics Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Analgesics Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Analgesics Market

Chapter 27. Analgesics Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Product Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 29. Analgesics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 30. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Analgesics market are

Bayer Healthcare

Pfizer

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

