Global Ammunition Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The ammunition market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is anticipated to register a CAGR of above 3% during the forecast period.

– Over the past few years, there have been several terrorist attacks across the world, thereby leading to increased safety concerns among people. The threat of terrorism is forcing the armed forces to procure arms and ammunition to improve safety. This is generating the demand for ammunition market.

– The uncertainties in territorial rights between many countries are also fueling the growth of the ammunition market.

– The increase in military spending, along with an increase in procurement of advanced land, sea, and air vehicles, and development of advanced weapons systems are expected to open future opportunities for the ammunition market.

Scope of the Report

The market study includes the procurement of small caliber, medium caliber, large caliber, and mortar and artillery ammunition for civilian and military purposes. The military segment includes procurements by the military (army, navy, and air force), homeland security, local law enforcement agencies, border security forces, and special forces.

Key Market Trends

Military Segment Accounts for a Major Market Share in 2018

The military segment currently dominates the market studied, and it is expected to continue its domination, in terms of market share, over the forecast period. This is due to the increase in procurement of ammunition by the armed forces, local enforcement agencies, and border security forces to subdue the threats arising due to terrorism, territorial conflicts, and geopolitical tensions. The use of armaments, like 54 Mk-45 Mod 1/2, 62 Mk-45 Mod 4, Phalanx CIWS, and M242 Bushmaster, among others on destroyers; GAU-22/A 4-barrel rotary cannon, Gryazev-Shipunov GSh-30-1 autocannon, and Mauser BK-27 revolver cannon, among others on aircraft; 12.7 mm MG turret, 40 mm L/70 autocannon, 30 mm automatic Grenade Launcher, and PKT coaxial machine gun, among others on land armored vehicles may require huge inventories of ammunition of different types. Thereby, procurements of such vehicles are expected to generate the demand for the ammunition. Additionally, the investments of countries to manufacture high impact, more lethal, greater accuracy, and low weight ammunition that produces no muzzle flash or traces are propelling the growth of this segment.

The Middle East & Africa Region is Anticipated to Experience the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. According to the SIPRI, arms imports by countries in the Middle East increased by 87%, between 2009–2013 and 2014–2018. This increase is mainly due to increased procurements of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, and Iraq, which received 33%, 15%, 11%, and 11% of arms imports of the region, respectively. Additionally, over the same period, the imports from Kuwait and Israel increased by around 350%, while Egypt, Qatar, and Oman had a growth of about 200%. The market studied in these countries is expected to grow further, owing to the ongoing procurements of new combat aircraft and armored vehicles, which may generate the demand for the respective ammunition used in those vehicles.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players in the ammunition market are BAE Systems PLC, Rheinmetall AG, Nexter Systems SA, General Dynamics Corporation, and Northrop Grumman Corporation. The increasing need for arms and ammunition is allowing the countries to strengthen their local and government-owned ammunition companies. Countries, like Saudi Arabia, UAE, China, and India, among others, are supporting local manufacturing companies to facilitate the need of their respective armed forces and law enforcement agencies, thereby helping the local companies to have a significant share in the market studied.

