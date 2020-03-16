Global Aluminum Sheet/ Strip Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Description

Market Overview

The global Aluminum Sheet/Strip market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

The Aluminum Sheet/Strip market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Aluminum Sheet/Strip market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Aluminum Sheet/Strip market has been segmented into

0.15-2.0mm

2.0-6.0mm

By Application, Aluminum Sheet/Strip has been segmented into:

Building

Automobile

Aerospace

Ship

Packaging

Printing

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Aluminum Sheet/Strip market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Aluminum Sheet/Strip markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Aluminum Sheet/Strip market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Aluminum Sheet/Strip market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Share Analysis

Aluminum Sheet/Strip competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Aluminum Sheet/Strip sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Aluminum Sheet/Strip sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Aluminum Sheet/Strip are:

ALCOA

AMAG

Aleris

Constellium

UACJ

Norsk Hydro

Henan Mingtai Al. Industrial

Kobe Steel

Novelis

Aluminum Corporation of China

Jiangsu ALCHA Aluminium

Zhejiang Dongliang New Material

Guangdong HECTechnology Holding

Shandong Nanshan Aluminum

Yunnan Aluminium

Among other players domestic and global, Aluminum Sheet/Strip market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Aluminum Sheet/Strip product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Aluminum Sheet/Strip, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Aluminum Sheet/Strip in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Aluminum Sheet/Strip competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Aluminum Sheet/Strip breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Aluminum Sheet/Strip market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aluminum Sheet/Strip sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Aluminum Sheet/Strip Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 0.15-2.0mm

1.2.3 2.0-6.0mm

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Building

1.3.3 Automobile

1.3.4 Aerospace

1.3.5 Ship

1.3.6 Packaging

1.3.7 Printing

1.4 Overview of Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market

1.4.1 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ALCOA

2.1.1 ALCOA Details

2.1.2 ALCOA Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 ALCOA SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 ALCOA Product and Services

2.1.5 ALCOA Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 AMAG

2.2.1 AMAG Details

2.2.2 AMAG Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 AMAG SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 AMAG Product and Services

2.2.5 AMAG Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Aleris

2.3.1 Aleris Details

2.3.2 Aleris Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Aleris SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Aleris Product and Services

2.3.5 Aleris Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Constellium

2.4.1 Constellium Details

2.4.2 Constellium Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Constellium SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Constellium Product and Services

2.4.5 Constellium Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 UACJ

2.5.1 UACJ Details

2.5.2 UACJ Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 UACJ SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 UACJ Product and Services

2.5.5 UACJ Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Norsk Hydro

2.6.1 Norsk Hydro Details

2.6.2 Norsk Hydro Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Norsk Hydro SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Norsk Hydro Product and Services

2.6.5 Norsk Hydro Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Henan Mingtai Al. Industrial

2.7.1 Henan Mingtai Al. Industrial Details

2.7.2 Henan Mingtai Al. Industrial Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Henan Mingtai Al. Industrial SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Henan Mingtai Al. Industrial Product and Services

2.7.5 Henan Mingtai Al. Industrial Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Kobe Steel

2.8.1 Kobe Steel Details

2.8.2 Kobe Steel Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Kobe Steel SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Kobe Steel Product and Services

2.8.5 Kobe Steel Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Novelis

2.9.1 Novelis Details

2.9.2 Novelis Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Novelis SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Novelis Product and Services

2.9.5 Novelis Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Aluminum Corporation of China

2.10.1 Aluminum Corporation of China Details

2.10.2 Aluminum Corporation of China Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Aluminum Corporation of China SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Aluminum Corporation of China Product and Services

2.10.5 Aluminum Corporation of China Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Jiangsu ALCHA Aluminium

2.11.1 Jiangsu ALCHA Aluminium Details

2.11.2 Jiangsu ALCHA Aluminium Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Jiangsu ALCHA Aluminium SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Jiangsu ALCHA Aluminium Product and Services

2.11.5 Jiangsu ALCHA Aluminium Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Zhejiang Dongliang New Material

2.12.1 Zhejiang Dongliang New Material Details

2.12.2 Zhejiang Dongliang New Material Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Zhejiang Dongliang New Material SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Zhejiang Dongliang New Material Product and Services

2.12.5 Zhejiang Dongliang New Material Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Guangdong HECTechnology Holding

2.13.1 Guangdong HECTechnology Holding Details

2.13.2 Guangdong HECTechnology Holding Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Guangdong HECTechnology Holding SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Guangdong HECTechnology Holding Product and Services

2.13.5 Guangdong HECTechnology Holding Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Shandong Nanshan Aluminum

2.14.1 Shandong Nanshan Aluminum Details

2.14.2 Shandong Nanshan Aluminum Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Shandong Nanshan Aluminum SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Shandong Nanshan Aluminum Product and Services

2.14.5 Shandong Nanshan Aluminum Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Yunnan Aluminium

2.15.1 Yunnan Aluminium Details

2.15.2 Yunnan Aluminium Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Yunnan Aluminium SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Yunnan Aluminium Product and Services

2.15.5 Yunnan Aluminium Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Aluminum Sheet/Strip Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Aluminum Sheet/Strip Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Aluminum Sheet/Strip Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Aluminum Sheet/Strip Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Sheet/Strip Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Aluminum Sheet/Strip Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Aluminum Sheet/Strip Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Aluminum Sheet/Strip Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

