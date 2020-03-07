Global Allergy Diagnostics Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Allergy Diagnostics Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Allergy Diagnostics market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Allergy Diagnostics market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Allergy Diagnostics market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Allergy Diagnostics Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Allergy Diagnostics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Allergy Diagnostics Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global allergy diagnostics market was valued at US$ 1,732.6 Mn in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 12%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global allergy diagnostics market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global allergy diagnostics market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global allergy diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product type, allergen type, end user, and region.

Allergy is commonly considered as abnormal immune response of body against foreign particles. There are various types of allergy such as drug allergy, food allergy, contact dermatitis, latex allergy, seasonal allergy, animal allergy etc. Effective treatment of allergy includes identification and avoiding allergy that trigger symptoms using various medical therapies and medications.

Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Dynamics:

Rising incidence of the allergic conditions globally is a major factor driving growth of the global allergy diagnostics market. Food related allergy has increased across the globe in recent years, due to increasing use of chemicals in food production, the majority of food allergies are triggered by presence of certain chemicals in food. Furthermore, prevalence of food allergy is increasing among the children, due to weak immunity power of their body. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, prevalence of food allergy in children increased by 50% between 1997 and 2012 globally.

In addition, increasing environmental pollution and changing lifestyle such as increasing preference for junk food among individuals are the other factors supporting growth of the global allergy diagnostics market.

However, false positive results during diagnosis is a primary factor expected to hamper growth of the global allergy diagnostics market. In addition, less awareness about available medical therapies for allergy diagnosis among individual in the rural area of emerging economies and stringent regulations by regulatory authorities for allergy diagnostic kits and medications, which are other factors expected to hamper growth of the target market, but to a certain extent.

Development of high quality and more accurate diagnostic test to reduce the chances of false results is expected to create high potential revenue opportunities for existing as well as new entrants in the target market.

Market analysis by product type:

On the basis of product type segmentation, assay kits segment is expected to contribute major revenue share and expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Also, assay kits witness highest CAGR of over 13%, owing to high preference for assay kits in allergy testing by medical practitioners and high product availability across the globe.

Market analysis by allergen type:

Among all the allergen type, inhaled allergen segment is expected to register highest revenue as well as CAGR of over 12%, as it is a most common type of allergy causes due to immediate hypersensitivity reaction.

Increasing environmental pollution around the globe is also a major factor supporting growth of inhaled allergen type segment market.

Market analysis by end user:

Among all the end user, laboratories segment is expected to contribute major revenue share and expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Also, laboratories witness highest CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period 2017“2026.

Increasing number of laboratories and rising patient pool are major factors fueling growth of the laboratory segment market. Also, hospital segment is expected to register second highest revenue growth in the forecast period, owing to rapid hospital infrastructure development in emerging countries.

Market analysis by region:

North America market is expected to dominate the global allergy diagnostics market, and it accounts for largest market revenue over US$ 600 million in 2017 as compared to that of markets in other regions, owing to presence of leading manufacturers and high market penetration in the region. Also, Asia Pacific market is expected to register highest CAGR than that of other regions, owing to development in healthcare sector and increasing prevalence of allergy in countries in the region. Other growth supporting factors includes, increasing awareness about the availability of allergy diagnostic test among the individuals, social awareness initiatives for example, in India, IIA (Indian Academy of Allergy) have been initiating many programs to spread awareness, educate, and update about allergy among population. In 2017, IIA conducted awareness seminars in various cities of India during the World Allergy Week from 2nd April, 2017 to 8th April, 2017.

Furthermore, increasing number of people getting affected by allergy is becoming more frequent in countries in the Asia Pacific region, is an another factor propelling growth of the allergy diagnostics market in the region. For example, in Australia, one in three people are prone to develop allergies at least once in their lifetime. Food allergy is also found in one in 20 people and one in 100 will have a life-threatening allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis.

In 2017, Europe accounted for the second largest revenue share contribution to the global target market, owing to increasing prevalence of chronic allergy in countries in the region. According to study published by The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI), in 2015 about 150 million individuals in Europe suffered from chronic allergic diseases. Also, it is estimated that more than 50% of the total European population may suffer from some type of allergy before the year 2025, this in turn expected to boost growth of the Europe allergy diagnostics market.

Increasing mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations among leading market players in various region in order to enhance product portfolio and to develop more accurate allergy diagnostic kits expected to support growth of the target market. For instance, in October 2013, Quest Diagnostics Inc., a leading global provider of diagnostic information services, acquired ConVerge Diagnostic Services, LLC.

Also, in November 2016, Stallergenes Greer collaborated with the Sean N. Parker Center for allergy and asthma research at Stanford University (Stanford) to identify potential biomarkers of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) efficacy.

Market Segmentation:

Global allergy diagnostics market segmentation, by product type:

Assay Kits

Instruments

Services

Global allergy diagnostics market segmentation, by allergen type:

Inhaled Allergen

Food Allergen

Drug Allergen

Others

Global allergy diagnostics market segmentation, by end user:

Laboratories

Hospitals

Academics

Others

Global allergy diagnostics market segmentation, by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Allergy Diagnostics Market

Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Inc.

HOB Biotech Group Suzhou Co. Ltd.

HYCOR Biomedical LLC

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Stallergenes Greer

BioMerieux SA

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

Siemens AG

Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

Key Insights Covered: Global Allergy Diagnostics Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Allergy Diagnostics industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Allergy Diagnostics industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Allergy Diagnostics industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Allergy Diagnostics industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Allergy Diagnostics industry.

Research Methodology: Global Allergy Diagnostics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Allergy Diagnostics Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580