Global Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The aircraft windows and windshield market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 3% during the forecast period.

– The market for aircraft windows and windshield is majorly driven by the demand for new generation aircraft in both military and commercial aviation industries.

– The preference of lighter interior component products by airlines to cut fuel consumption and reduce fuel costs is generating demand for new composite windows and windshields.

– The development of new and smart windows and windshield with features like navigation, trajectory predictions, and performance computation among others are expected to generate demand during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

The market study of aircraft windows and windshield includes the following segments. The military and general aviation segments include both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.

Key Market Trends

Commercial Segment to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Commercial segment of the market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing aircraft procurements by the airlines to cater to the ever-growing passenger traffic. In 2018, the aerospace giants, Boeing and Airbus, have delivered 806 and 800 commercial aircraft respectively and this number is further expected to increase in the coming future. Along with increasing aircraft deliveries, another factor supporting the growth is the variation in the number of windows of narrow-body, wide-body, and regional jet. Also, the advancements in the aircraft windows and windshields like the replacement of traditional pull-down plastic shade window with smart dimmable windows that can adjust the quantity of light based on the requirement of the passengers are propelling the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of windows and windshields market in this region is propelled by the fast growing aviation industry in China and India. Also, the countries like Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, and Vietnam are propelling this growth due to on-going investments in the aviation industry by public and private companies and growth of tourism in this region. Also, the increasing military spending of region powered by on-going tensions between the countries of the region is another factor supporting the growth. In 2018, the military spending of the region was USD 507 billion that accounted for 28% of the total world military expenditure with China increasing its military spending by 5%, India by 3.1%, Pakistan by 11%, and South Korea by 5.1% compared to previous year. This increasing military spending is generating demand for new military aircraft, which in turn is generating demand for windows and windshields.

Competitive Landscape

The aircraft windows and windshields market is highly consolidated with the majority of the share taken by a very few players in the market. Some of the prominent players in the market are PPG Industries, Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., NORDAM Group, Inc., GKN plc, and Lee Aerospace. Development of new windows with the integration of electronics that can help in enhancing passenger experience is expected to attract the aircraft OEMs. For instance, Vision Systems developed a multizone dimmable window with an integrated transparent control panel based on electroluminescent technology and motorized shade for two windows with a dimmable front panel. The company also plans to unveil a new concept of a smart window, in which images and videos are displayed directly on the aircraft window or cabin divider in the near future.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End-user

5.1.1 Commercial

5.1.2 Military

5.1.3 General Aviation

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Latin America

5.2.2.1 Brazil

5.2.2.2 Mexico

5.2.2.3 Rest of Latin America

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Europe

5.2.4.1 United Kingdom

5.2.4.2 Germany

5.2.4.3 France

5.2.4.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 Qatar

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 GKN plc

6.2.2 Lee Aerospace

6.2.3 PPG Industries, Inc.

6.2.4 Gentex Corporation

6.2.5 Saint-Gobain S.A.

6.2.6 NORDAM Group, Inc.

6.2.7 Vision Systems SAS

6.2.8 Perkins Aircraft Services, Inc.

6.2.9 TEXSTARS, LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

