Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The aircraft seat actuation market is projected to register a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

– Increasing procurements of both commercial and military aircraft around the world, due to growing passenger traffic, are the main drivers for the market.

– Growing demand for lightweight cabin products, along with the need to reduce the basic operating empty weight (OEW) of the aircraft, is propelling the innovation in the aircraft seat actuation systems industry.

– Technologies, like 3D printing and fiber reinforced composites, may make the seat actuators lighter and cheaper, thus helping the aircraft OEMs and the airlines generate more profits.

Scope of the Report

The helicopters segment includes both commercial and military helicopters seat actuation systems, while the commercial and military segments cover fixed-wing aircraft seat actuation systems.

Key Market Trends

The Linear Actuation Systems Segment is Expected to have the Highest Market Share During the Forecast Period

As of 2018, the linear actuation systems segment has the highest share out of all the segments. The high share of the segment is primarily attributed to the amenities they offer, like the outbound flap control, enhanced reclined axes, and comfort features (such as footrest and leg rest). However, during the forecast period, rotary actuation systems are expected to witness a high growth rate. This is primarily due to their versatile operating capabilities, even in places having space, weight, or motion constraints.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific currently has the highest market share in the aircraft seat actuation systems market, and the region is also expected to continue its dominance in the market in the years to come. The highest share of the region is primarily due to a large demand for new aircraft in the region. Additionally, the increasing number of LCCs in the region, which aim to squeeze in as many seats in the cabin as possible, is also driving the market in the region. Both for military and commercial purposes, the procurements of new aircraft are expected to increase in the years to come. This is the main reason for the expected high CAGR of the region’s market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Safran, Moog Inc., Crane Aerospace & Electronics, ITT Inc., and Astronics Corporation are some of the prominent players in the market. As the aircraft OEMs are now trying to reduce the weight of the aircraft, seat actuation system providers may focus on this aspect and manufacture lightweight seat actuation systems, thereby attracting new customers. Product differentiation may also be highly helpful for existing and new players. In this regard, highly diverse mechanisms and actuator types are being produced in the market, to help the manufacturers to gain new contracts and increase their market presence.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Mechanism

5.1.1 Linear

5.1.2 Rotary

5.2 Aircraft Type

5.2.1 Fixed-wing Aircraft

5.2.2 Helicopters

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Egypt

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Moog Inc.

6.4.2 Safran

6.4.3 Astronics Corporation

6.4.4 Crane Aerospace & Electronics

6.4.5 ITT Inc.

6.4.6 Collins Aerospace

6.4.7 Mesag System AG

6.4.8 NOOK Industries Inc.

6.4.9 Rollon SpA

6.4.10 Bühler Motor GmbH

6.4.11 Airwork Pneumatic Equipment

6.4.12 Kyntronics*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

