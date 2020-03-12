Global Aircraft Propeller Systems Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The aircraft propeller systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

– The major trends in the aircraft propeller systems market include the advent of 3D printing technology in aviation, the advent of digital propeller vibration trend monitoring systems.

– The introduction of new turboprop aircraft and the growing demand for replacing of the existing turboprop aircraft coupled with the increasing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles are expected to propel the growth of the global aircraft propeller systems market.

– Aircraft OEMs and part manufacturers face several challenges involving additional costs that incur while complying with cumbersome certification processes. This poses a challenge for the mass-scale production of aircraft parts and components. Thus, the stringent certification process acts as a barrier to the new entrants who have the potential to enter the aircraft propeller systems market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586440

Scope of the Report

The propeller system consists of hubs, propellers, gearbox as well as governor. The scope of the report covers amphibious aircraft, tanker aircraft, UAVs, turboprop aircraft, power glider aircraft, piston engine aircraft, and freighter aircraft.

Key Market Trends

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Segment to Dominate the Market in the Years to Come

As the aviation industry continues to grow, the orders for new turboprop and piston engine aircraft would simultaneously generate demand for the parts of the aircraft like propellers. The demand generated by the aircraft OEMs is now high, which made the revenues from the OEM segment to be higher in the market in 2018. However, as the propellers are subjected to wear, fatigue, corrosion, and erosion, they need to be maintained, repaired, and overhauled at regular intervals, to extend their lifespan. Also, many militaries around the world are planning to upgrade their aircraft fleet. As a part of this, upgrades are being done for their turboprop aircraft. Thus, even though the revenues from the segment are low, the aftermarket services for the existing aircraft is expected to make the growth of the Aftermarket segment the highest, during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market during the Forecast Period

As of 2018, the North American region is the global market leader owing to the rise in aircraft procurements in North America region. Also, the presence of major propeller systems manufacturers in North America has led to the region having the largest market share in the global market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the market in the future. China has emerged as a global leader, in terms of UAV development as the country is continuing to advance, in terms of UAV technologies. This development of new UAVs in China shall generate huge demand for propeller systems during the forecast period. The increasing demand for turboprop aircraft from commercial and military sectors is a major driver for propeller systems market in India. Even in Japan, Australia and the other countries in the region, the procurements of turboprop aircraft are increasing, thereby contributing to the growth of the region’s market.

Competitive Landscape

The major players in the aircraft propeller systems market include Hartzell Propeller Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Dowty Propellers (General Electric), Aerosila, and MT-Propeller, with each having access to the key geographical regions. For players to sustain themselves in the market studied, it is very critical to establish themselves with a client and cater to their custom requirement with superior quality, performance, and the lowest possible price. The major regions that propeller systems manufacturers should look into for future growth possibilities are Russia, East Asia, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The demand for aircraft propellers in the coming years is expected to be from Asia, Russia, and the Middle East, and the first entry will be beneficial to any entrant in the market studied.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/aircraft-propeller-systems-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Commercial Aircraft

5.1.2 Military Aircraft

5.1.3 General Aviation

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

5.2.2 Aftermarket

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation)

6.2.2 Dowty Propellers (General Electric)

6.2.3 McCauley Propellers

6.2.4 Airmaster Propellers

6.2.5 MT-Propeller

6.2.6 Hartzell Propeller Inc.

6.2.7 GSC Systems Ltd.

6.2.8 Jabiru Aircraft

6.2.9 Peter de Necker

6.2.10 Aerosila

6.2.11 WhirlWind Propellers

6.2.12 Senseich Propeller Company

6.2.13 Hercules Propellers

6.2.14 FP Propeller

6.2.15 DUC Helices

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586440

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155