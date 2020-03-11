Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The aircraft health monitoring systems market is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

– Increased need to improve the safety, performance, and operational efficiency of the aircraft and the rise in demand for real-time aircraft data monitoring systems are the main driving factors for the market.

– Increase in the adoption of connected aircraft solutions is another major factor helping the growth of aircraft health monitoring systems market.

– Another factor affecting the adoption of advanced aircraft health monitoring systems is the need to reduce MRO costs. Continuous monitoring of aircraft systems prevents sudden requirement or replacement of parts and components.

Scope of the Report

The market study includes both hardware and software solutions.

Key Market Trends

The Commercial Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Currently, the commercial segment has the highest market share in the aircraft health monitoring systems market. Increasing investments in these systems by the airlines are the main reason for the high revenue share of the segment. Having a real-time health monitoring system may help the airlines to reduce the MRO costs, by reducing inspection times. Replacing the traditional inspection procedures, such as general and detailed visual inspections, as well as non-destructive inspections, such as x-rays, through continuous monitoring of parts may result in eliminating time-consuming steps, like dismantling process to gain access to the inspection areas. This may be advantageous for the airlines in cutting down MRO costs and aircraft ground times. Realizing this, airlines are investing in new types of health monitoring systems, thereby increasing the revenue share of the segment.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Largest Market During the Forecast Period

As of 2018, Asia-Pacific is the largest market in the aircraft health monitoring systems market. The region is also expected to continue its dominance in the market in the years to come. The Asia-Pacific region is now experiencing a surge in passenger traffic, and the airlines in the region are procuring many commercial aircraft every year. In particular, China and India, two of the largest aviation markets in the world, are procuring commercial aircraft on a large scale. Even in the defense sector, procurement of new generation aircraft is in progress in many countries in the Asia-Pacific region, thereby indicating huge potential for the aircraft health monitoring systems market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Airbus, Boeing, United Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., and General Electric are some of the major players in the market. Although, the health management systems were being produced by the engine manufacturers and the MRO providers, aircraft OEMs, like Airbus and Boeing, are giving their own health monitoring solutions to drive their aftermarket revenues. Players may make use of emerging technologies, like smart sensors, in designing new types of aircraft health monitoring systems, and thereby increase their market share by attracting new customers. Product innovation and investment on R&D may play a vital role in the success of the new and existing players in this market in the coming years.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End User

5.1.1 Commercial

5.1.2 Military

5.2 Subsystem

5.2.1 Aero-Propulsion

5.2.2 Avionics

5.2.3 Ancillary Systems

5.2.4 Aircraft Structures

5.3 Integrated Vehicle Health Management (IVHM) System

5.3.1 Diagnostics

5.3.2 Prognostics

5.3.3 Condition-based Maintenance and Adaptive Control

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Mexico

5.4.4.2 Brazil

5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Qatar

5.4.5.4 Egypt

5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Airbus SE

6.4.2 The Boeing Company

6.4.3 GE Aviation

6.4.4 Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation)

6.4.5 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.6 Meggitt PLC

6.4.7 Rolls-Royce

6.4.8 FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd

6.4.9 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

6.4.10 Safran

6.4.11 Esterline Technologies Corpoartion

6.4.12 Ultra Electronics Group*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

