Global Aircraft Engines Market Business Overview, Trends, Business Strategies & Key Insights 2024

Market Overview

The market for aircraft engines is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 5%, during the forecast period.

To cater to the growing air traffic, several airlines are revamping their fleet by procuring new aircraft, which is generating demand for new engines.

New aircraft programs are supporting the development of new advanced engines.

Failure of aircraft engine during operation and delay in deliveries are some of the factors hampering the growth of the market.

Growing concern over aviation emission may act as an opportunity for fuel-efficient and lightweight engines.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3585702

Key Market Trends

Demand is the Highest for Turbofan Engines

Currently, the turbofan segment holds a major share in the aircraft engines market, and may continue to do so during the forecast period. Turbofan engines are most widely used in the commercial and military segment. New aircraft programs, like COMAC C919 and Boeing 777X, which are yet to enter service, are powered by newer generation turbofan engine. In 2018, Boeing and Airbus recorded 806 and 800 aircraft deliveries, respectively. With growing aircraft orders in the commercial aircraft segment, which is majorly dominated by the turbofan engine segment, the turbofan engine segment may register the highest CAGR during 2019-2024.

Asia Pacific Region will Experience the Highest Growth between 2019-2024

North America has the largest fleet of aircraft in the world. However, with increasing demand for new aircraft in the Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern countries, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China and India are expected to be among the major demand generating countries during this period, since both these countries are experiencing major growth in their air passenger traffic. Moreover, China is expected to overcome the US fleet size within the next four years, in the commercial aircraft segment. The shift in demand has attracted several suppliers of engine parts and components to establish a manufacturing base in the Asian region, in order to reduce supply chain complexities.

Competitive Landscape

The market for aircraft engines is highly concentrated, and is dominated by CFM International, a joint venture between GE and Safran. CFM engines include LEAP and CFM56, which are most widely used on newer generation aircraft. Other prominent players are Rolls Royce and Pratt & Whitney. However, the market for aircraft engines in the general aviation segment is less concentrated with more players. Product innovation and significant investment in R&D are some of the strategies adopted by the existing players.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/aircraft-engines-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Engine Type

5.1.1 Turbofan

5.1.2 Turboprop

5.1.3 Turboshaft

5.1.4 Piston

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Commercial

5.2.1.1 Narrow-body Aircraft

5.2.1.2 Wide-body Aircraft

5.2.1.3 Regional Jet

5.2.2 Military

5.2.2.1 Fighter Jets

5.2.2.2 Transport Aircraft

5.2.2.3 Military Helicopter

5.2.3 General Aviation

5.2.3.1 Business Jets

5.2.3.2 Helicopters

5.2.3.3 Ultra-light Aircraft

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 GE

6.4.2 Safran SA

6.4.3 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

6.4.4 Pratt & Whitney (UTC)

6.4.5 Engine Alliance LLC

6.4.6 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.7 IAE International Aero Engines AG

6.4.8 United Engine Corporation

6.4.9 MTU Aero Engines AG

6.4.10 CFM International

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3585702

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155