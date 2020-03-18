The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Global Air Fryer market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Global Air Fryer Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Global Air Fryer market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Air Fryer Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Global Air Fryer Market

The global air fryer market size was valued at USD 658.9 million in 2018. The market is estimated to expand further at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2025. Introduction of innovative products with improved designs is the key factor driving the growth of this market. In addition, rising health consciousness and awareness about following a healthy diet are projected to drive the product demand, thereby supporting market growth.

High demand from restaurants, hotels, and hospitals, is also expected to have boost the market growth. Moreover, high demand for energy-efficient products is expected to have positive impact on the market growth. Based on product type, digital air fryer segment held the largest market share in 2018 and will retain its dominant position throughout the forecast years.

The segment is also estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Availability of advanced products with features, such as touch screen panel, fast preheating, and temperature control knob, is expected to fuel the demand for digital air fryers.The online distribution channel segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Rising popularity of e-commerce retailers, such as Amazon.com, is the key factor boosting the product sales through online channels. Europe was the leading regional market in 2018. It is estimated to expand further at a steady CAGR over the forecast years owing increasing health consciousness and resultant demand for air fryers. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a fastest CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2025.

Product Insights of Global Air Fryer Market

Digital product segment held the largest air fryer market share in 2018 on account of increased demand for automatic cooking appliances in developed countries, such as U.S., Canada, and Germany. The segment is projected to grow further at the fastest CAGR during the forecast years. The manual product segment is also anticipated to witness a considerable growth in the years to come. Manual air fryers are preferred owing to their lower price than digital products. However, slower cooking time is a major factor that may restrict segment growth.

Distribution Channel Insights

Offline distribution channel was leading segment in 2018. High product visibility and increasing number of retailer stores, such as Walmart, in developing countries including India and China, is main factor driving the growth of this segment. On the other hand, the online segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2025.

Rising popularity of e-commerce retailers, such as Amazon.com, is the key factor boosting the product sales through online channels. Moreover, most of the prominent companies have their own websites, which also contributes to the segment growth. In addition, different offers and discounts provided by online retailers help boost the product sales.

Regional Insights of Global Air Fryer Market

Europe was the leading regional market in 2018. It is estimated to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast years owing increasing health consciousness and high product demand. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing consumer disposable income levels in emerging countries along with rising health consciousness is the key growth-driving factor. Moreover, presence of prominent companies, such as Philips, Prestige, and Ninja, is expected to have a positive impact on the regions growth.

Air Fryer Market Share Insights

Some of the prominent companies in the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Cuisinart; SharkNinja Operating LLC; DASH (StoreBound LLC); Breville, Inc.; Havells India Ltd.; TTK Prestige Ltd.; KRUPS; and NuWave, LLC. Most of the companies have undertaken several strategic activities, such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, and product and technological innovations, to gain a higher market share.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Global Air Fryer Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global air fryer market report on the basis product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Manual

Digital

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Offline

Online

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Air Fryer Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580