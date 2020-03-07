Global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder Market by Material Type (Silicone, Nylon, Other Types), By End User (Hospital, Clinics, Other End Users), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder market is projected to be US$ 203.0 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 326.4 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

After tracheal intubation, medical equipment used for securing the endotracheal tube (ETT) is known as air aid endotracheal tube holder. To prevent airway-related complications during surgery, safely securing the ETT is essential. Therefore, to fix the ETT securely on the patient, a tube-holder is used. Tracheal intubation is a usually performed intervention in anesthesia and intensive-care settings. The ETT needs to be secured against accidental extubation or displacement, which can be life-threatening. Dislodgement of the endotracheal tube can have serious complications, ranging from aspiration of oral/gastric secretions and localized trauma to death. In 2005, The American Heart Associations Advanced Cardiac Life Support guidelines recommended either an ETT holder or adhesive tape. The function of the ETT tube holder includes keeping the artificial airway secure and the patient safe by minimizing the chance of unplanned extubation and maintaining an intact airway.

When looking for the type of device to secure the airway, efficiency in keeping the airway secure, ease of use, and ability to reposition the ETT to prevent pressure ulcer formation are considered. The ETT tube holder is easy to use, helps to prevent the formation of lip ulcers and e0ffective in securing the airway. Therefore, it is considered as an efficient securement device over the adhesive tape. Further, adhesive tapes cannot be used in patients with skin integrity (cellulitis/burns), impaired face, extreme diaphoresis, patients with allergies, and beard. ETT tube holder specializes in reducing incidences of unplanned extubations, skin damage, and pressure sores. Hence, ETT tube holders are preferred over other types of securement methods.

One of the features of an endotracheal tube holder is stabilization, and this component can help to secure the place after insertion, which reduces the threat of dislodgement of the endotracheal tube. Features like this make endotracheal tube holder a valuable tool to minimize harm, maximize patient comfort, and for the medical professional to successfully perform this procedure. Therefore, the use of an endotracheal tube holder is continuously increasing across the globe and helping the market to grow. The air aid endotracheal tube holder market is expected to register steady growth over the forecast period, due to an increasing number of surgeries across the globe with a rise in the geriatric population. Furthermore, growing awareness in awareness of preventive healthcare among the population is likely to fuel the market growth. The United States holds a substantial share in the air aid endotracheal tube holder market owing to early approval of the endotracheal tube and increasing incidences of chronic diseases. Countries such as China, India, etc. are expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

The remarkable growth of the geriatric population that are more susceptible to chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancer as well as other lung injuries is expected to increase the demand for endotracheal tubes, which in turn is likely to assist the growth of target market further.

Technological advancements such as ETT tube holder containing securement tabs that provide a secure hold to the face and allows safe securement to the patients skin without causing a breakdown is expected to boost the demand for air aid endotracheal tube holder, thereby fueling the market growth.

Global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder market is segmented based on material type, end-user, and region. Based on material type, the market is segmented into silicone, nylon, and Others. The silicone accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period, followed by nylon. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospital segment accounts for a majority share in the global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder market.

Global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder Market by Material Type, 2018

Based on the region, the market is segmented into the US, Europe, South America, APAC, South Africa, and Rest of World. The US accounts for the majority share in the global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder market, followed by Europe. Regions such as South America, APAC and South Africa are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Hollister, Smiths Group, Medline, Flexicare Medical, Medtronic, Novo Klinik-Service, Neotech Products, Dale Medical Products, Inc., Laerdal Medical Corporation, etc.

Key Market Segments:

Type

Silicone

Nylon

Application

Hospitals

Clinics And Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

Hollister

Smiths Group

Medline

Flexicare Medical

Medtronic

Novo Klinik-Service

Neotech Products

Dale Medical Products Inc.

Laerdal Medical Corporation

Key Insights Covered: Global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder industry.

Research Methodology: Global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580