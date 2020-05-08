Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market 2019-2025 | Leading Players Overview Bayer AG, Dow AgroSciences, Syngenta AG, Performance Plants Inc

Agricultural Biotechnology are technique in which plants, animals, and living organism productivity is enhanced. The major factors driving the market growth are increasing transgenic crops demand for genetically modified crops to increase yield. Along with this, increasing demand for food due to increasing population will ensure the growing demand for Agricultural Biotechnology during the forecast period. However, concerns regarding genetically modified food for consumption will restrain the market during the study period.

Agricultural Biotechnology by Technology is divided into genome editing tools, deoxy ribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing, ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi), synthetic biology, and biochips. Based on Product type the market is divided into transgenic seeds and crop protection products. The market is analyzed in six regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America region will dominating the global Agricultural Biotechnology market as a result of growing adoption of genetically modified crops.

Genome editing tools technology accounted for largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the projected period, owing to the ability of synthetically generate larger clusters of genes and gene parts in a single genome of a crop seed.

Some of the key players operating in this market Bayer AG, Dow AgroSciences, Syngenta AG, Performance Plants Inc., and Others

Global Agricultural Biotechnology Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 05 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Agricultural Biotechnology Market — Industry Outlook

4 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Technology Outlook

5 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Product Type Outlook

6 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

