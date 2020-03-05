Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global aerospace adhesives and sealants market report has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, and region. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017“2021) of this segment is projected to be US$ 10,898.9 Mn, compared to a moderately higher cumulative revenue total of US$ 14,190.3 Mn for the latter five years of the forecast period (2022“2026).

Aerospace adhesives and sealants are specialized materials that are used in manufacture and maintenance of aircrafts. These materials are essential components of an aircraft manufacturing process as they are often exposed to high-temperatures and high-pressure gradients during flights. Aerospace adhesives and sealants are primarily used in the aerospace industry for applications such as waterproofing, filling, bonding, and sealing. Common types of adhesives extensively used in aircraft manufacturing and maintenance processes include Epoxy and polyurethane adhesives.

Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market Dynamics:

Increasing investment by governments and private organizations in the aerospace and defense industry, especially for development of newer and advanced aircrafts is boosting demand for advanced aerospace adhesives and sealants which is a major factor driving growth of the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market. In addition, rising demand for commercial and private aircrafts in developed economies is another major factor anticipated to fuel growth of the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing preference for air-travel by individuals, especially in developing economies due to emergence of low-cost airlines and increasing disposable income are other factors expected to boost growth of the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market to a significant extent.

However, health hazards to workers caused due to presence of high amounts of volatile organic compounds (VOC) in aerospace adhesives and sealants is a major factor restraining growth of the global market. Also, stringent government and environmental regulations limiting use of aerospace adhesives and sealants that contain high VOC content is another factor anticipated to hamper growth of the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market to a significant extent. Additionally, high costs associated with research and development (R&D) of advanced aerospace adhesives and sealants is also a major factor limiting growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Innovation in aerospace adhesives and sealants such as development of more cost-effective and advanced products that contain minimal or no amounts of VOC is expected to create high potential revenue opportunities for existing as well as new entrants in the target market.

Global Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market Segment Analysis:

Analysis by Type:

On the basis of type segmentation, epoxy aerospace adhesives and sealants segment is estimated to account for major revenue share in the global market and is projected to register a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing use of epoxy adhesives and sealants owing to its high strength and corrosion resistant properties. Also, the epoxy segment in the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market is projected to maintain its dominant revenue contribution in the global market over the forecast period.

Moreover, the epoxy segment is anticipated to expand with the highest CAGR of around 5%, as compared to other type segments in the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market.

The polyurethane segment is estimated to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market, owing to polyurethane adhesives and sealants being used in a vast number of applications in aircraft manufacturing from cargo holdings to bonding of windows and doors.

Analysis by Technology:

Among the technology segments, the solvent borne segment accounted for highest revenue share in the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market, and is expected to register a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period 2017 & 2026. It is further projected to maintain its dominant revenue contribution over the forecast period, owing to high use of solvent borne aerospace adhesives and sealants in aircraft manufacturing and maintenance activities.

The waterborne segment is projected to account for second-highest revenue share contribution in the global market, and register a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing preference for eco-friendly adhesives and sealants for use in aircraft manufacturing.

Analysis by Applications:

On the basis of application segmentation, commercial aerospace adhesives and sealants segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the global market and projected to register a CAGR of around 5%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to high use of aerospace adhesives and sealants in commercial aircrafts due to its relatively bigger size.

The non-commercial aerospace adhesives and sealants segment is anticipated to expand with a CAGR of around 5%, as compared to that of the commercial segment in the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market.

Analysis by Region:

The market in North America dominated the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market in revenue terms, and is estimated to account for largest market revenue share in 2017, as compared to that of markets in other regions. It is further expected to maintain its dominant revenue contribution in the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing investment into development of new generation aerospace adhesives and sealants by the government coupled with rising demand from major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and maintenance, repair and operations (MROs) for aerospace adhesives and sealants in countries the region.

The European market for aerospace adhesives and sealants is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in the global market. This is attributed to high presence of prominent aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus and Dassault Aviation in countries in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register highest CAGR of 6%, which is relatively higher than that of markets in other regions. Increasing preference for air travel and increasing number of low-cost airlines in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India are key factors expected to propel growth of the Asia Pacific market over the forecast period.

Moreover, markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also projected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period due to increasing presence of prominent maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) companies that service aircrafts in countries in the region.

Market Segmentation:

Global aerospace adhesives and sealants segmentation, by type:

Epoxy

Silicone

Polyurethane

Others

Global aerospace adhesives and sealants segmentation, by technology:

Waterborne

Solvent borne

Others

Global aerospace adhesives and sealants segmentation, by application:

Non commercial

Commercial

Global aerospace adhesives and sealants segmentation, by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market

Master Bond Inc.

Beacon Adhesives, Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Solvay

3M

Huntsman International LLC

Arkema

PPG Industries Inc.

Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC

Key Insights Covered: Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants industry.

Research Methodology: Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

