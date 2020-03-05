Global Aerial Imaging Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Industry Analysis, Statistics worldwide 2026

Global Aerial Imaging Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1,874.37 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5,328.08 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising usage of aerial imaging in different industries is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the aerial imaging market are BLOMASA, Eagle View Technologies, Inc., Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., Kucera International Inc., Aeroptic, Fugro, High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc., Eagle Aerial, NRC Group ASA, Nearmap, Google, Ofek Aerial Photography, The Sanborn Map Company, Inc., Keystone Aerial Surveys, Inc, Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Global Aerial Imaging Market By Application (Geospatial Mapping, Disaster Management, Energy and Resource Management, Surveillance and Monitoring, Others), End-Users (Government, Energy, Defence, Agriculture & Forestry, Civil Engineering & Archaeology, Media & Entertainment, Others), Type (Low Oblique, Vertical, High Oblique), Platform (Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV/Drone, Other Platforms), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Aerial Imaging Market

Aerial imaging is a process of capturing photographs from any flying object like helicopters, balloons, unmanned aerial vehicles etc. so that the images of the ground can be captured. They are widely used in applications like disaster management, energy resource management, surveillance and monitoring etc. LiDAR systems, 360 vision camera, geographic information system etc. are some of the technologies which are used in aerial imaging. Increasing demand drone based technology is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing natural disasters is driving the growth of this market

Rising prevalence for drone based technology is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Increasing security concerns among population is restraining the growth of this market

Inaccurate data collection in unfavourable weather conditions is another factor restraining market

Segmentation: Global Aerial Imaging Market

By Application

Geospatial Mapping

Disaster Management

Energy and Resource Management

Surveillance and Monitoring

Others

Habitat

Power Line

Advertising, and Photography

By End- Users

Government

Energy

Defence

Agriculture & Forestry

Civil Engineering & Archaeology

Media & Entertainment

Others

Insurance

Tourism

By Type

Low Oblique

Vertical

High Oblique

By Platform

Fixed- Wing Aircraft

Helicopter

UAV/Drone

Other Platforms

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Top Key Players in Aerial Imaging Market Industry are:

BLOMASA

Eagle View TechnologiesInc.

Digital Aerial Solutions LLC

Cooper Aerial Surveys Co.

Kucera International Inc

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, AirSelfie announced the launch of their three new airborne camera- AIR 100, AIR ZEN and AIR DUO which are specially designed to provide different angles of the imaging tech for flight capabilities. These new cameras are apparelled with Aerial Imaging Robotics Technology and Autonomous Imaging Mission Technology. This new camera will capture images and video without connecting it with smartphones.

In August 2018, Raymarine announced the launch of their new unmanned aerial imaging application – Axion UAV which is specially designed for Axion Pro, Axion and Axion XL multifunction displays. This new app also controls many tasks like launching, in- flight navigation, airborne imaging and return- to boat. They also provide virtual on-screen joysticks to control the manual flight.

Competitive Analysis

Global aerial imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aerial imaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Aerial Imaging Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

