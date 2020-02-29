Global Adaptive Optics Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Adaptive Optics Market is expected to register a growth at a CAGR of 38.9% in the forecast period 2020-2025. Adaptive optics technology has been used to improve the performance of optical systems by reducing the effect of incoming wavefront distortions by deforming a mirror in order to compensate for the distortion. Researchers have found the applications of adaptive optics system across the industries, including manufacturing and spectroscopy.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4313061

– In recent years, the application of adaptive optics systems in the field of ophthalmology and retinal imaging to reduce the optical aberrations has increased the demand for the systems in bio-medical. Observing the growing demand, companies are offering AO systems specially designed for correcting wavefront aberrations in the optical path between the detector and the retina.

– Additionally, the application of adaptive optics in the defense and space industry gained traction for satellite imaging, free-space optical communication as well as laser weapon. Comapanies offering AO systems are partnering with various defense contractors. For instance, Boston Micromachine Corporation has partnered with NASA, US Naval Research Laboratory, AFIT, and many others for offering optical systems in their projects.

– However, the system’s complex design which leads to high initial cost for the organization is restricting the adoption of adaptive optics systems globally.

Scope of the Report

The scope of the study for adaptive optics market is limited to AO systems offered by the vendors for various end-user applications across the fields considering the types of the sensor technologies it is based on. However, the hardware components like sensors, drivers, and deformable mirrors are not considered for market estimation.

Key Market Trends

Application in the Field of Astronomy is Expected to Grow Significantly

– Over the last twenty years, several exoplanets have been found, and their study has become a high priority in the scientific field. Direct imaging of nearby these exoplanets and the surrounding in which they form and evolve is challenging due to the smaller angular separation relative to the central star and high contrast ratio. To tackle these challenges, ground-based telescopes are needed to be equipped with adaptive optics systems optimized to get high-contrast images.

– According to the Space Foundation, the global space economy in 2018 grew by over USD 85 billion, or 26% from the year 2016. With the increasing government spending in the field of astronomy, the adoption of advanced technology has increased in the recent past years.

– Moreover, in 2017, Europe commenced the European Extremely Large Telescope (ELT) project to build the largest telescope for the study of the universe. The project is expected to complete by the year 2024 and will make extensive use of adaptive optics systems to gather 13 times lighter image possible today.

– With such more projects to come in the recent future the demand for adaptive optics sytems is expected to grow significantly in the industry.

North America Region to Witness a fastest Growth

– Adaptive optics were historically developed for and are still being used extensively in defense applications across the world. The United States, with its high defense budgets and well-developed industrial defense complex, continue to use technologies like adaptive optics for developing high energy laser systems along with other applications. American defense spending is expected to continue to remain very high, and it is expected to drive the development of modern defense technology using adaptive optics.

– In addition to the Defense applications, the astronomical community has been an early adopter of this technology once it was declassified. The 200-inch Hale Telescope in California uses a laser in its adaptive optics system to correct the effects of atmospheric turbulence and enhance the capabilities of the telescope.

– There continues to be extensive research on the applications of adaptive optics in the field of healthcare across the universities and research laboratories of the North American region. The Institute of Optics, University of Rochester (USA), started by studying the potential for application of adaptive optics in ophthalmology and to correct most of the eye’s aberrations to image the living human eye at high resolution and the trend has caught up with a number of universities investing resources to study applications of adaptive optics.

Competitive Landscape

The market for adaptive optics system is consolidated due to the presence of a few companies offering the solutions. However, the companies offering the sensors, software, and other hardware components are increasing, and further, the trend of companies providing and rental services are expected to expand in the forecast period. Some of the recent developments by the companies are as follows:

– July 2019 – Imaging Optics in collaboration with the EU-funded VOXEL project, developed an innovative way to create three-dimensional imaging without the high doses of X-ray radiation by adapting a technique called plenoptic imaging with the help of adaptive optics systems.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Flexible Optical B.V.

– Boston Micromachines Corporation

– Imaging Optic SA

– Northrop Grumman Corporation

– Phasics SA

– ALPAO

– Thorlabs, Inc.

– Iris AO Inc.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/adaptive-optics-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Dynamics

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Adoption of Adaptive Optics in Ophthalmology and Retinal Imaging

4.3.2 Increased Government Funding

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Complex Designing Techniques and High Initial Cost

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-user Application

5.1.1 Astronomy

5.1.2 Bio-medical

5.1.3 Microscopy

5.1.4 Industrial & manufacturing

5.1.5 Defense and Space

5.1.6 Other End-user Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Flexible Optical B.V.

6.1.2 Boston Micromachines Corporation

6.1.3 Imaging Optic SA

6.1.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.1.5 Phasics SA

6.1.6 ALPAO

6.1.7 Thorlabs, Inc.

6.1.8 Iris AO Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4313061

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155