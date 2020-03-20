GLOBAL ADAPTIVE LEARNING SOFTWARE MARKET 2020 MAJOR REGIONS, TOP PLAYERS, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES, SEGMENTATION, REVENUES, APPLICATIONS & FORECAST TO 2025

GLOBAL ADAPTIVE LEARNING SOFTWARE MARKET 2020 MAJOR REGIONS, TOP PLAYERS, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES, SEGMENTATION, REVENUES, APPLICATIONS & FORECAST TO 2025March 20, 2020
According to this study, over the next five years the Adaptive Learning Software market will register a 12.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 586.7 million by 2024, from US$ 362.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Adaptive Learning Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Adaptive Learning Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Adaptive Learning Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Adaptive learning software are mainly classified into the following types: cloud based and on-premises. Cloud based is the most widely used type which takes up about 83.5% of the total sales in 2018.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
K-12
Higher Ed/College
Corporate
Adaptive learning software have wide range of applications, such as K-12, higher Ed/college and corporate, etc. K-12 was the most widely used area which took up about 66.4% of the global total in 2018. Higher Ed/College and corporate sectors market a higher growth rate.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Wiley (Knewton)
Fishtree
D2L
SAS
Smart Sparrow
DreamBox Learning
ScootPad
Cogbooks
Imagine Learning
Docebo
McGraw-Hill
IBM
Paradiso
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Adaptive Learning Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Adaptive Learning Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Adaptive Learning Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Adaptive Learning Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Adaptive Learning Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
