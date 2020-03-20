GLOBAL ADAPTIVE LEARNING SOFTWARE MARKET 2020 MAJOR REGIONS, TOP PLAYERS, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES, SEGMENTATION, REVENUES, APPLICATIONS & FORECAST TO 2025

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Adaptive Learning Software market will register a 12.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 586.7 million by 2024, from US$ 362.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Adaptive Learning Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Adaptive Learning Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Adaptive Learning Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Adaptive learning software are mainly classified into the following types: cloud based and on-premises. Cloud based is the most widely used type which takes up about 83.5% of the total sales in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

K-12

Higher Ed/College

Corporate

Adaptive learning software have wide range of applications, such as K-12, higher Ed/college and corporate, etc. K-12 was the most widely used area which took up about 66.4% of the global total in 2018. Higher Ed/College and corporate sectors market a higher growth rate.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Wiley (Knewton)

Fishtree

D2L

SAS

Smart Sparrow

DreamBox Learning

ScootPad

Cogbooks

Imagine Learning

Docebo

McGraw-Hill

IBM

Paradiso

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Adaptive Learning Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Adaptive Learning Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Adaptive Learning Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Adaptive Learning Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Adaptive Learning Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

