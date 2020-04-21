Global Ad Server Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global Ad Server Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025April 21, 2020 Off By Anita
In 2017, the global Ad Server market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Ad Server status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ad Server development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AdButler
Adzerk
Epom Ad Server
Revive Adserver
OIO Publisher
AdGlare
Outbrain
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Publishers
Advertisers
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Ad Server status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Ad Server development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ad Server are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Ad Server Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Ad Server Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Publishers
1.5.3 Advertisers
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Ad Server Market Size
2.2 Ad Server Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Ad Server Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Ad Server Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Ad Server Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Ad Server Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Ad Server Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Ad Server Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Ad Server Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Ad Server Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Ad Server Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Ad Server Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Ad Server Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Ad Server Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Ad Server Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Ad Server Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Ad Server Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Ad Server Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Ad Server Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Ad Server Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Ad Server Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Ad Server Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Ad Server Key Players in China
7.3 China Ad Server Market Size by Type
7.4 China Ad Server Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Ad Server Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Ad Server Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Ad Server Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Ad Server Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Ad Server Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Ad Server Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Ad Server Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Ad Server Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Ad Server Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Ad Server Key Players in India
10.3 India Ad Server Market Size by Type
10.4 India Ad Server Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Ad Server Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Ad Server Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Ad Server Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Ad Server Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Google
12.1.1 Google Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Ad Server Introduction
12.1.4 Google Revenue in Ad Server Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Google Recent Development
12.2 AdButler
12.2.1 AdButler Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Ad Server Introduction
12.2.4 AdButler Revenue in Ad Server Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 AdButler Recent Development
12.3 Adzerk
12.3.1 Adzerk Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Ad Server Introduction
12.3.4 Adzerk Revenue in Ad Server Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Adzerk Recent Development
12.4 Epom Ad Server
12.4.1 Epom Ad Server Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Ad Server Introduction
12.4.4 Epom Ad Server Revenue in Ad Server Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Epom Ad Server Recent Development
12.5 Revive Adserver
12.5.1 Revive Adserver Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Ad Server Introduction
12.5.4 Revive Adserver Revenue in Ad Server Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Revive Adserver Recent Development
12.6 Facebook
12.6.1 Facebook Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Ad Server Introduction
12.6.4 Facebook Revenue in Ad Server Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Facebook Recent Development
12.7 OIO Publisher
12.7.1 OIO Publisher Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Ad Server Introduction
12.7.4 OIO Publisher Revenue in Ad Server Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 OIO Publisher Recent Development
12.8 AdGlare
12.8.1 AdGlare Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Ad Server Introduction
12.8.4 AdGlare Revenue in Ad Server Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 AdGlare Recent Development
12.9 Outbrain
12.9.1 Outbrain Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Ad Server Introduction
12.9.4 Outbrain Revenue in Ad Server Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Outbrain Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
