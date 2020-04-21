Global Ad Server Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Ad Server market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Ad Server status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ad Server development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google

AdButler

Adzerk

Epom Ad Server

Revive Adserver

Facebook

OIO Publisher

AdGlare

Outbrain

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Publishers

Advertisers

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Ad Server status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Ad Server development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ad Server are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ad Server Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ad Server Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Publishers

1.5.3 Advertisers

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Ad Server Market Size

2.2 Ad Server Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Ad Server Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Ad Server Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Ad Server Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Ad Server Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Ad Server Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Ad Server Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Ad Server Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Ad Server Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Ad Server Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Ad Server Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Ad Server Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Ad Server Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Ad Server Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Ad Server Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Ad Server Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Ad Server Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Ad Server Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Ad Server Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Ad Server Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Ad Server Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Ad Server Key Players in China

7.3 China Ad Server Market Size by Type

7.4 China Ad Server Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Ad Server Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Ad Server Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Ad Server Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Ad Server Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Ad Server Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Ad Server Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Ad Server Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Ad Server Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Ad Server Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Ad Server Key Players in India

10.3 India Ad Server Market Size by Type

10.4 India Ad Server Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Ad Server Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Ad Server Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Ad Server Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Ad Server Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Google

12.1.1 Google Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ad Server Introduction

12.1.4 Google Revenue in Ad Server Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Google Recent Development

12.2 AdButler

12.2.1 AdButler Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Ad Server Introduction

12.2.4 AdButler Revenue in Ad Server Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 AdButler Recent Development

12.3 Adzerk

12.3.1 Adzerk Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Ad Server Introduction

12.3.4 Adzerk Revenue in Ad Server Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Adzerk Recent Development

12.4 Epom Ad Server

12.4.1 Epom Ad Server Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ad Server Introduction

12.4.4 Epom Ad Server Revenue in Ad Server Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Epom Ad Server Recent Development

12.5 Revive Adserver

12.5.1 Revive Adserver Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Ad Server Introduction

12.5.4 Revive Adserver Revenue in Ad Server Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Revive Adserver Recent Development

12.6 Facebook

12.6.1 Facebook Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ad Server Introduction

12.6.4 Facebook Revenue in Ad Server Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Facebook Recent Development

12.7 OIO Publisher

12.7.1 OIO Publisher Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Ad Server Introduction

12.7.4 OIO Publisher Revenue in Ad Server Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 OIO Publisher Recent Development

12.8 AdGlare

12.8.1 AdGlare Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ad Server Introduction

12.8.4 AdGlare Revenue in Ad Server Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 AdGlare Recent Development

12.9 Outbrain

12.9.1 Outbrain Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Ad Server Introduction

12.9.4 Outbrain Revenue in Ad Server Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Outbrain Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

