Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Acrylic Solid Surface market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Acrylic Solid Surface market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Acrylic Solid Surface market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Acrylic Solid Surface Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Acrylic Solid Surface market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market by Type (Casting Molding Solid Surface, Extrusion Molding Solid Surface), By Application (Commercial, Residential), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global Acrylic Solid Surface market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Acrylic Solid Surface market is projected to be US$ 1,928.2 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 2,887.1 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

In the last 50 years, acrylic solid surfaces have garnered remarkable popularity, both for interior and exterior applications. Acrylic solid surface is a generic name given to polymerized decorative surfacing material usually used for countertops. These materials are commonly made from acrylic or polyester resin as bonding agents, solids such as aluminum trihydrate (ATH) and polymerized granules. Paste pigments or dyes are also used for producing plain colors or in conjunction with chips for background colors.

Acrylic solid surfaces are made in a variety of nominal thicknesses such as 3mm, 6mm, 12mm, etc. depending on the type of applications and market requirements. It is typically manufactured in sheet form and then fabricated into worktops, countertops, etc. Acrylic solid surfaces can also be heated and bent in three-dimensional shapes by the process of thermoforming. These surfaces have gained immense popularity in the residential sector as kitchen countertops, bathroom vanity tops, sinks, bathtubs, etc. since they have an appearance similar to marble, granite, and natural stone.

These surfaces have several advantages such as non-porous, durable, cost advantages over other expensive materials such as granite, marble, etc., availability in a variety of colors, virtually invisible seams, etc. which makes them highly desirable in several applications in the both residential and commercial segment.

Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Increasing construction of residential buildings and houses, coupled with the growing number of residential renovation works across several countries is one of the vital factor driving factor for the growth of the global acrylic solid surface market.

An increasing number of commercial establishments including hotels, restaurants, malls, retail stores, etc. are mainly using the acrylic solid surface like a countertop material, which is another factor expected to boost the growth of the global acrylic solid surface market

Recently, Lufthansa Lounges at Milan Airport was redesigned by Kitzig Design Studios, with the use of acrylic solid surfaces. Kitzig Design Studios made abundant use of this material for countertops and plans on redesigning majority of Lufthansas lounges with a similar theme. Increasing use of acrylic solid surface materials apart from residential and traditional commercial segments is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the players in the market in the coming years

Global Acrylic Solid Surface market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into Casting Molding Solid Surface, Extrusion Molding Solid Surface. The Casting Molding Solid Surface segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. Based on application, the market is segmented into Commercial & Residential. The Commercial segment accounts for a majority share in the global Acrylic Solid Surface market.

Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market by Type, 2018

Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East Africa. North America accounts for the majority share in the global Acrylic Solid Surface market, followed by APAC.

The research report on the global Acrylic Solid Surface market includes profiles of some of major companies such as DowDuPont Inc., Lion Chemtech Co., Ltd, LG Hausys, Ltd., Lotte Chemical Corporation, J.M. Huber Corporation, Hanwha L&C Corporation, Aristech Surfaces LLC, SYSTEMPOOL S.A., Swan Surfaces, LLC, Relang International LLC, Wilsonart LLC, Guangdong Fusheng Innovative Material Technologies, Ltd, Guangzhou Gelandy New Material co., Ltd, Kingkonree International China Surface Industrial Co., Ltd. etc.

Key Market Segments

Type

Casting Molding Solid Surface

Extrusion Molding Solid Surface

Application

Commercial

Residential

Key Market Players included in the report:

DowDuPont Inc.

Lion Chemtech Co. Ltd.

LG Hausys Ltd..

Lotte Chemical Corporation

J.M. Huber Corporation

Hanwha L&C Corporation

Aristech Surfaces LLC

SYSTEMPOOL S.A.

Swan Surfaces LLC

Relang International LLC

Wilsonart LLC

Guangdong Fusheng Innovative Material Technologies Ltd.

Guangzhou Gelandy New Material co. Ltd.

Kingkonree International China Surface Industrial Co. Ltd.

Key Insights Covered: Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Acrylic Solid Surface industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Acrylic Solid Surface industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Acrylic Solid Surface industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Acrylic Solid Surface industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Acrylic Solid Surface industry.

Research Methodology: Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

