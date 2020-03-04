Global Acrylic Foam Tape Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Acrylic Foam Tape Market: With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Acrylic Foam Tape market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Acrylic Foam Tape market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Acrylic Foam Tape market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Acrylic Foam Tape Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Acrylic Foam Tape market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Acrylic Foam Tape Market by Product Type (Double Sided Tape, Single Sided Tape, Self Stick Tape), By Application (Automotive, Building and Construction, Home Appliances and Electronics, Others), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global acrylic foam tape market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global acrylic foam tape market is projected to be US$ 1,667.6 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 3,390.5 Mn by 2020 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Acrylic foam tapes are replacing liquid adhesives, rivets, screws and spot welds in various applications where high strength bond is crucial. These tapes can withstand in the wide temperature range. Because of viscoelasticity of the acrylic foam tape, it can be used to bond dissimilar materials such as steel and glass, aluminium and glass and so on. It provides optimal surface contact with different materials. It also absorbs shocks and hence used mainly outdoors because of its very high bond strength even at adverse conditions. It is also used for indoor applications.

These tapes are being used widely in various industries such as the automotive industry to mount various external parts of the vehicle and to attach exterior parts to the aircraft and so on. As the automotive industry is growing, it is expected to fuel the market growth of acrylic foam tapes. At room temperature, acrylic foam tapes provide excellent adhesion to surfaces. This is forecasted to help in the market performance. Stress is optimally dissipated which ensures bond remains intact for a long period. This is likely to aid in market growth. They have been proven to be very effective and even superior to mechanical fasteners in some studies. As end-user industries of acrylic foam tape continue to expand it is supposed to enhance the demand for these tapes. Need for double-sided acrylic foam tape is predominant as it bonds dissimilar materials which are required in many industrial applications.

Global Acrylic Foam Tape Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Long shelf life, as well as long life of high strength bond, makes acrylic foam tape a preferred choice for many industries which is anticipated to aid in the market growth.

Acrylic foam tapes are used in automotive, aircraft, construction and so on. As these industries are expanding dynamically, demand for these tapes is projected to rise.

Global Acrylic Foam Tape Market by Formulation, 2018

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Double Sided Tape, Single Sided Tape and Self Stick Tape. Double Sided Tape accounts for the majority share in the global acrylic foam tape market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. North America accounts for the majority share in the global acrylic foam tape market, followed by Europe.

The research report on the global acrylic foam tape market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as 3M, Nitto Denko Corp, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Avery Dennison Corporation, Scapa Group plc, Teraoka Seisakusho Co., Ltd., Velcro Industries N.V. etc.

Key Market Segments:

Type

Single Sided Tape

Double Sided Tape

Self-Stick Tape

Application

Automotive

Building and Construction

Home appliances

Electronics

Key Market Players included in the report:

3M

Nitto

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Intertape Polymer Group

Avery Dennison (Mactac)

Scapa

Saint Gobin

Teraoka

Achem (YC Group)

Acrylic Foam Tape Company

YGZC GROUP

Shanghai Smith Adhesive

Key Insights Covered: Global Acrylic Foam Tape Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Acrylic Foam Tape industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Acrylic Foam Tape industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Acrylic Foam Tape industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Acrylic Foam Tape industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Acrylic Foam Tape industry.

