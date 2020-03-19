Global Acrylate Monomer Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

This report researches the worldwide Acrylate Monomer market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.

This study categorizes the global Acrylate Monomer breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Sartomer (Arkema)

DowDuPont

Hexion

SIBUR

Allnex

ExxonMobil

Evonik

Acrylate Monomer Breakdown Data by by Type

Methyl Acrylate

Ethyl Acrylate

Butyl Acrylate

2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate

Other

Acrylate Monomer Breakdown Data by Application

Adhesives

Coatings

Plastics

Textiles

Other

Acrylate Monomer Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Acrylate Monomer Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Acrylate Monomer capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Acrylate Monomer manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Acrylate Monomer :

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Acrylate Monomer Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Acrylate Monomer Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Methyl Acrylate

1.4.3 Ethyl Acrylate

1.4.4 Butyl Acrylate

1.4.5 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Adhesives

1.5.3 Coatings

1.5.4 Plastics

1.5.5 Textiles

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Production

2.1.1 Global Product Name Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Product Name Production 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Product Name Capacity 2015-2026

2.1.4 Global Acrylate Monomer Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Acrylate Monomer Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Acrylate Monomer Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Acrylate Monomer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Acrylate Monomer Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Acrylate Monomer Market

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Acrylate Monomer Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Acrylate Monomer Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Acrylate Monomer Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Acrylate Monomer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Ten: and HHI)

3.3 Acrylate Monomer Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Acrylate Monomer Production by Regions

4.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Acrylate Monomer Production

4.2.2 North America Acrylate Monomer Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Acrylate Monomer Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Acrylate Monomer Production

4.3.2 Europe Acrylate Monomer Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Acrylate Monomer Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Acrylate Monomer Production

4.4.2 China Acrylate Monomer Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Acrylate Monomer Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Acrylate Monomer Production

4.5.2 Japan Acrylate Monomer Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Acrylate Monomer Import & Export

Chapter Five: Acrylate Monomer Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Acrylate Monomer Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Acrylate Monomer Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Acrylate Monomer Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Acrylate Monomer Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Acrylate Monomer Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Acrylate Monomer Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.4 Brazil

5.5.5 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Type

6.3 Acrylate Monomer Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 BASF

8.1.1 BASF Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acrylate Monomer

8.1.4 Acrylate Monomer Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Sartomer (Arkema)

8.2.1 Sartomer (Arkema) Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acrylate Monomer

8.2.4 Acrylate Monomer Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 DowDuPont

8.3.1 DowDuPont Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acrylate Monomer

8.3.4 Acrylate Monomer Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Hexion

8.4.1 Hexion Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acrylate Monomer

8.4.4 Acrylate Monomer Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 SIBUR

8.5.1 SIBUR Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acrylate Monomer

8.5.4 Acrylate Monomer Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Allnex

8.6.1 Allnex Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acrylate Monomer

8.6.4 Acrylate Monomer Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 ExxonMobil

8.7.1 ExxonMobil Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acrylate Monomer

8.7.4 Acrylate Monomer Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Evonik

8.8.1 Evonik Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acrylate Monomer

8.8.4 Acrylate Monomer Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Acrylate Monomer Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Production Forecast 2020-2026

9.1.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Forecast 2020-2026

9.2 Acrylate Monomer Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Acrylate Monomer Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Acrylate Monomer Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Acrylate Monomer Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026

10.3.2 U.S.

10.3.3 Canada

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Acrylate Monomer Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 U.K.

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Consumption Forecast by Regions 2020-2026

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Taiwan

10.5.8 Indonesia

10.5.9 Thailand

10.5.10 Malaysia

10.5.11 Philippines

10.5.12 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Acrylate Monomer Consumption Forecast by Country 2020-2026

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.3 Brazil

10.6.4 Argentina

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026

10.7.2 Turkey

10.7.3 Saudi Arabia

10.7.4 U.A.E

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Acrylate Monomer Upstream Market

11.1.1 Acrylate Monomer Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Acrylate Monomer Raw Material

11.1.3 Acrylate Monomer Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Acrylate Monomer Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Acrylate Monomer Distributors

11.5 Acrylate Monomer Customers

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

