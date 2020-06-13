Global Acetylcysteine Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.7% From 2020 To 2027

N-acetylcysteine is a prodrug for cysteine which gets absorbed in the gastrointestinal tract and is critically important in the maintenance and replenishment of liver glutathione. It is available as intravenous injection, inhalation, coated tablets, etc. and is currently in demand as a dietary supplement for its potent antioxidant properties.

Acetaminophen overdose is currently leading the treatment segment for the acetylcysteine market. The key parameters contributing to its supreme market growth is a significant increase in the patients suffering from fever associated with the infectious disease throughout the globe. In such patients the acetaminophen overdose occurs due to non- compliance to doctor’s prescription and in few cases injudicious use of paracetamol as a pain killer confirms liver toxicity. Its primary objective is to maintain and replenish the glutathione reserves of the liver and promote the non-toxic metabolism of acetaminophen. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is expected to register magnificent market growth during the forecast period. As per the research citings provided by the World Health Organization, COPD is currently the fifth largest cause of death worldwide. The major symptom pertaining to COPD is shortness in breath due to excess mucus secretion. Acetylcysteine inhalation is beneficial reducing the adhesiveness and viscosity of the mucus and promotes its expulsion from the lower respiratory tract.

Hospitals and clinics are dominating the end-user segment for the acetylcysteine market. Patients suffering from acetaminophen overdose need to be immediately hospitalized to start a treatment regimen of intravenous acetylcysteine to promote nontoxic metabolism of acetaminophen. Ambulatory surgical centers are estimated to register rampant market growth in the near future on account of its ability to stabilize patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders located in remote locations.

North America presently spearheading the geography segment for the acetylcysteine market. According to the latest statistics provided by the National Institute for Health (NIH), approximately 700,000 people get hospitalized in the United States each year. Furthermore, the domicile of major players such as Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC, Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz, Inc., etc further bolsters the market growth in the region. Europe is the second-largest regional segment owing to the strategic collaboration between academic research institute and nutraceutical giants in the development of dietary supplements containing acetylcysteine endorsed for its potent antioxidant properties. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment in the acetylcysteine market. Significant increase in the number of patients suffering from acetaminophen overdose owing to gross negligence with acetaminophen drug posology and flourishing generic drugs market together drive the acetylcysteine market growth in the region.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of acetylcysteine are Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC, Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC, Zambon Group, Sandoz, Inc., Menarini Group, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., IBSA Farmaceutici., Sanofi S.A., Nippon Rika Co., Ltd., and Cipla Limited.

Market Key Takeaway:

Rising prevalence of acetaminophen overdose in patients suffering from fever associated with infectious disease

Significant increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic pulmonary obstructive disorder worldwide

Increasing demand for acetylcysteine as a dietary supplement owing to its potential antioxidant properties

