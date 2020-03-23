Global 3D Motion Capture Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

This report studies the size of the global 3D motion capture market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report ranks the global 3D motion capture market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

3D motion capture systems are a combination of several devices, mainly high quality cameras, sensors, communication devices and accessories. The systems are used to record the movement in real time of an object or an individual in order to obtain the desired level of animation in the field of entertainment such as films and games. The 3D motion capture systems can also be used in the life sciences sector, mainly in the medical and sports field for applications such as running analysis, swimming, baseball, rehabilitation, gait analysis and many others.

Based on the system, the 3D motion capture market has been segmented into optical 3D motion capture system and non-optical 3D motion capture system. The demand for non-optical inertial motion capture is expected to increase in the future. Benefits such as lower cost, lack of marker occlusion and high accuracy are attributable to the increasing demand for systems. non-optical on the market

In 2017, the size of the global 3D motion capture market was xx million U.S. dollars and is expected to reach xx million dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018-2025 period. .

This report focuses on the major global players covered by the motion analysis

VICON OptiTrack Xsens Technologies Northern Digital QualiSys Phasespace Phoenix Codamotion Solutions

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, product can be divided into non-optical

optical

system

Market segment by application, divided into

entertainment,

life sciences,

other

The objectives of the study in this report are:

To study and forecast the size of the 3D motion capture market on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the 3D Motion Capture market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region , company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders 3D

motion capture manufacturers

3D motion capture distributors / traders / wholesalers

3D motion capture sub-component manufacturers

industry association

Downstream sellers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the 3D motion capture market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Size, state and forecast of the global 3D motion capture market 2025

Chapter One: Overview of the 3D Motion Capture Industry

1.1 Presentation of the 3D motion capture market

1.1.1 Scope of the 3D Motion Capture product

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Global 3D Motion Capture Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 3D Motion Capture Market by Type

1.3.1 Optical System

1.3.2 Non-Optical System

1.4 3D Motion Capture Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Entertainment

1.4.2 Life Science

1.4.3 Others

Chapter Two: Global 3D Motion Capture Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 3D Motion Capture Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 VICON

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 3D Motion Capture Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Motion Analysis

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued….

