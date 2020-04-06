Global 3D Metrology Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global 3D metrology market size was valued at USD 7.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period. The growing adoption of 3D metrology equipment by various industries such as aerospace, automotive, construction and engineering, energy and power, and heavy machinery to maintain the quality of the product is the primary driver for the growth of the market for 3D metrology. Besides, implementation of industry 4.0, coupled with an increase in R&D expenditure by metrology equipment manufacturers, is also expected to influence the market growth.

The adoption of industry 4.0 plays a vital role in the advent of the services segment in the market for 3D metrology. Industry 4.0 focuses on digitizing the physical assets and their integration into digital ecosystems with several value chain members. Significant developments in software-driven process automation and portable metrology equipment for customized services have also triggered the market growth. The growing demand for luxury goods owing to the rising disposable income in developing economies and countries with a weak GDP is expected to attribute the need for the adoption of 3D metrology solutions by the manufacturers.

Moreover, many industries are primarily focusing on the quality of the products manufactured through precision measurement using advanced 3D metrology techniques and tooling. Almost every industrial application can benefit from highly accurate precision measurement solutions. Furthermore, the metrology system contributes to reducing the overall time frame for product launches as well as product development costs. It is owing to the use of 3D CAD data for 3D digital measurement and inspection processes. Hence, the growing demand for quality inspection is expected to attribute to the market growth over the forecast period.

Over the years, there have been significant advancements and R&D in 3D Metrology. Technological research and development play an essential role in driving the growth of the market. Consumers inclination towards safety, and stringent government regulations, coupled with advances in science, has led to numerous advancements in engine technology in recent years. The key players operating in the market for 3D metrology are striving towards increased R&D in engine design to optimize engine performance, combustion efficiency, and reduced emission.

On the flip side, the demand for customized metrology solutions prohibits the development of the application base of universal systems to cover several functional aspects. Consequently, the end-user is compelled to choose the multiple service providers to exhibit a single chain of manufacturing processes. It may, however, raise the costs involved and compel buyers to procure their metrology products, hence, attributing to the overall market demand.

Component Insights of Global 3D Metrology Market

Based on component, the market for 3D metrology has been further segmented into hardware, software, and services. The software segment accounted for 33.2% of the overall market in 2018. The software enables complete data accumulation and measurement from numerous sources. As a result, it provides exhaustive and self-explanatory graphical and textual reports that are used to identify production trends and evaluates real-time deviations. Moreover, the applications of CAD/CAM software for design and manufacturing processes include tooling, production engineering, sheet metal, metal fabrication, stone, and woodworking. It results in achieving manufacturing efficiencies and value addition to the operation, which, in turn, has propelled the demand for software application over the forecast period.

Service providers manage these requirements of measuring large parts at clients facilities. They also offer calibration services, training, equipment rental, tool design, automation, and system integration of measurement equipment. However, firms such as Nel PreTech maintain their own environmentally controlled facility, measurement equipment, and trained technicians. Hence, 3D Metrology solutions are increasingly being used in a shop floor environment, which enables the automated measuring process.

Hardware Insights

The hardware segment for the 3D metrology market is categorized into Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS), Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System, and Video Measuring Machine (VMM). Optical Digitizers and Scanners (ODS) are used in different metrology service applications such as surface analysis, gas turbine blade inspection, automotive component inspection, automotive design and styling, powertrain components, pilot plant metrology, and aircraft component inspection. The Laser scanners can capture the entire geometry part for inspection and several engineering purposes. These scanners offer high accuracy, improved speed, and real-time operation. Hence, the ODS segment is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2025.

The rise in the adoption of super-high-speed metrology hardware and software in several diverse organizations such as medical, building information modeling (BIM), automotive, aerospace, archaeological architecture research, and restoration adds value to the manufacturing process. The development of new portable hardware such as CMMs, vision systems, structured-light scanners, and laser trackers can be used to conduct various quality tests or measurement inspection.

Services Insights

The services segment for the market for 3D metrology is categorized into quality control and inspection, reverse engineering, virtual simulation, and 3D scanning. The reverse engineering segment dominated the market in 2018 and was valued at USD 2.7 billion. The increase in demand for intelligent reverse engineering solutions with the usage of CAD model or by comparison of the prototype of the CAD model mainly in the automotive sector has also revolutionized the application mechanism of the metrology system.

The trend accreditation of calibration laboratories by A2LA is also crucial for the provision of quality service to foster customer confidence. The services personnel are dedicated to the compliance of ISO 9001:2008, AS9100:2009, ISO 10012, ANSI/NCSL Z540 (the U.S. only), and ISO/IEC 17025. Additionally, manufacturers are implementing internationally recognized quality standards such as QS-9000, Six Sigma, and ISO-9001 to meet the requirements of global clients. Hence, the quality control and inspection segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period.

End-use Insights

Based on end use, the market for 3D metrology is segmented into aerospace, automotive, medical, construction and engineering, heavy machinery, and others. The industries such as electronics, power generation, and automotive need components having low tolerance limits and high precision. Moreover, the need for international quality standards for precision management has influenced the demand for 3D metrology solutions and services.

The automotive segment dominated the market and accounted for 22.8% of the market in 2018. The growth in the demand for high-end vehicles, as well as fuel-efficient transport, especially in emerging economies, is anticipated to spur the demand for 3D metrology solutions over the next decade.

Besides, medical devices are required to undergo metrological controls and safety assessment tests, according to the Medical Devices Act. It facilitates a high degree of precision in prosthesis, implants, dental applications, and crucial assemblies of medical devices such as X-ray and CT scanning machines that require access to hard-to-reach spots. Thus, all these industries are expected to gain prominence over the next few years while adhering to stringent international quality standards.

Regional Insights of Global 3D Metrology Market

North America dominated the market for 3D metrology and was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2018. The region is mainly driven by the strong presence of aerospace, automotive, and pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers in the U.S. Rapid automation of the automotive manufacturing facilities is one of the significant factors behind the demand for inline dimensional metrology solution. Several powertrain and body-in-white (BIW) manufacturers might replace traditional measurement solutions such as CMMs, with inline metrology solutions.

Asia Pacific is slated to witness the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2025 owing to the presence of flourishing industrial economies such as China, India, and Japan. The Asia Pacific region is the manufacturing hub for most of the industrial products. China is leading in terms of industrial output products such as steel, chemical, iron, consumer product, transportation, food processing, and equipment manufacturing. Hence, 3D metrology is used in different industrial and power generation applications, such as forging inspection, raw casting, die and mold design, as well as to inspect power generation components.

3D Metrology Market Share Insights

The key players in the market include 3D Systems, Inc.; Zeiss International; FARO Technologies, Inc.; Hexagon AB; Intertek Group Plc; Nikon Corporation; KLA Corporation; Keyence Corporation; Perceptron, Inc.; Renishaw Plc; and Applied Materials. These companies are focused on mergers and acquisitions to expand their solution offerings and customer base. For instance, in February 2019, Hexagon AB acquired Thermopylae Sciences + Technology, a software provider specializing in geospatial applications to enhance location intelligence. The acquisition aimed at escalating the adoption of a 5D visualization application for the U.S. government and defense industry.

The companies operating in the market are also focusing on product launch as one of the key strategies to maintain a strong foothold in the market. For instance, in May 2019, Zeiss International launched metrology and inspection solutions for various complicated measurements and quality inspection of components such as Battery, Power Electronics, Electric Motor, and Powertrain under Zeiss eMobility Solutions.

