Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2024

Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum is a composite of high strength alpha gypsum reinforced with glassfibers that can be factory molded into virtually any shape or size. GFRG (or GRG) is a non-combustible material (test results of flame spread and smoke development values as per ASTM E-84) and even the largest parts only weigh 2-3 pounds per square foot (10-15 kg/m2). Similar to traditional plaster castings but considerably lighter and stronger, Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum is typically field finished with any interior paint. Joints can be taped and finishing is similar to drywall finishing. The use of post-consumer recycled material, the fact that GFRG castings are made to size and are designed to minimize excessive framing, makes Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum a favorable choice for LEED or green construction projects.

Scope of the Report:

Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum is a composite of high strength alpha gypsum reinforced with glass fibers that can be factory molded into virtually any shape or size. In 1977, glass reinforced gypsum was introduced to the UK from the United States. This was a new concept in building materials. It was a lightweight, strong and durable material. It could be used for both structural and decorative interior construction, and it would prove to be enormously popular throughout the later 20th century. It remains highly popular today, thanks to its flexibility as a material, and the fact that it can be easily used in a very wide range of settings.

GFRG offer a wide range of applications, from the casinos, hotels, entertainment centers to public buildings. In 2016, the casino and entertainment center industry was the largest filed with 51% consumption market share.

In the future, as raw material costs and wage costs change, we tend to believe that prices will rise. But, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Developing countries will maintain a rapid growth rate. On the whole, we believe the industry will maintain a good growth rate.

The worldwide market for Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 920 million US$ in 2024, from 670 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Saint-Gobain

Formglas

Stromberg Architectural

Knauf Group

Owens Corning

Georgia-Pacific Gypsum

GRG Technologies

Guangzhou Form New Materials

Shanghai Yinqiao Decoration

Yinhu

Plasterceil Industries

Continental Building Products

CHIYODA UTE

Guangzhou City Ping Mei Building Materials

USG

Guheng Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

GFRG Board

GFRG Products

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Casino and Entertainment Center

Large Hotel

Large Public Buildings

Others

