Glass Container Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026

manufacturers rely on a process referred to as narrow neck press and blow to manufacture beer bottles. This process is best recommended for producing containers having narrow finish diameters. The aforementioned process is being increasingly adopted by manufacturers as it allows them to play with the weight and thickness distribution of beer and beverage containers. The process also enhances the overall efficiency. In terms of market share, the beverage packaging segment is estimated to show significant growth in the global glass container market, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.

Beverage packaging segment is witnessing significant gain in market share owing to the aesthetic appearance in packaging

The global glass container market is greatly influenced by the alcoholic beverages industry as a majority of manufacturers market alcoholic drinks packed in glass bottles. Alcoholic beverage is a large application segment of glass containers, accounting for a high market share in terms of volume as compared to other end-use applications. The beverage packaging segment is witnessing significant gain in market share owing to the aesthetic appearance that can be achieved through the use of glass in container manufacturing and also its transparent nature, which allows the manufacturer to showcase the premium quality of the product inside. Glass, being a versatile material in container manufacturing, preserves the original taste of the drink inside without altering its taste or quality. Glass containers are available in the market in a variety of colours, shapes and sizes according to the prevailing demand.

The growth of the beverage packaging segment is expected to rise further due to rising demand from consumers for pure, green and sustainable packaging for beverages. Glass remains chemically inert and pure on contact with many substances; this amazing property makes it safe for use in beverages packaging. Glass containers never deteriorate, fade, or stain the product inside, in fact, the product remains safe for longer durations. Owing to these characteristics, glass containers are preferred alternatives to plastic and metal containers for sustainable packaging.

Beverages packaging segment is expected to be the most attractive end-use segment by the end of the forecast period in the APAC glass container market

The beverage packaging segment is forecast to witness an above average growth rate in terms of value and is likely to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period in North America. By end-use industry, the beverage packaging segment was estimated to account for a market value share of close to 70% by 2016 end in the North America region and is expected to gain around 100 basis points by 2026 as compared to 2016. In Latin America, the beverage packaging segment was estimated to account for a market value share of more than 60% by 2016 end and is expected to gain more than 100 basis points by 2026 as compared to that in 2016. In Europe, the beverage packaging segment is predicted to witness an above average growth rate and is expected to gain more than 25 basis points by 2026 as compared to that in 2016. The beverage packaging segment is projected to be the most attractive end-use segment by the end of the forecast period in the APAC glass container market. The segment is expected to be an attractive segment in terms of CAGR and market share by 2026 in the APAC regional market.

