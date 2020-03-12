Gesture Recognition for Consumer Electronic Devices Market Rising Trend Including Key Players: Crunchfish,eyeSight Technologies,Intel,PointGrab,SAMSUNG

Gesture recognition is the ability of a device to identify and respond to different gestures, such as the movement of hands, fingers, arms, head, or the entire body, of an individual. The perceptual user interface (PUI) improves the integration of gesture recognition with voice recognition, facial recognition, lip movement, and eye-tracking recognition. PUI improves the efficiency and ease of use for the consumer due to the lack of physical contact with the device.

Research Trades market study identifies the growth of PUI technology to be one of the primary growth factors for the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices. The primary benefit offered by PUI is that the consumer can use the device without touching the screen. This technology utilizes human perceptual capabilities to acquire and present semantical information? using natural techniques. With the adoption of PUI, the wear of the consumer electronic devices is reduced. Numerous vendors are focusing on developing PUIs integrated with gesture recognition.

The growing interest in the solution-for-all concept will be a key trend for the growth of the gesture recognition market for consumer devices throughout the forecast period. The solution-for-all concept overcomes numerous challenges faced in the human-machine interface. This solution will rectify the issue of interoperability and flexibility in various devices. With the advent of 3D cameras, numerous vendors will offer a standardized solution-for-all for various consumer electronic devices.

Request for Sample Report with [email protected]

https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1687826

Top Key Players:

Crunchfish

eyeSight Technologies

Intel

PointGrab

SAMSUNG

Gesture Recognition for Consumer Electronic Devices Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2D Gesture Recognition

3D Gesture Recognition

Gesture Recognition for Consumer Electronic Devices Market segment by Application, split into

Smartphones

Laptops and Tablets

Gaming Console

Smart TV

Set-Top Box

Head Mount Display (HMD)

Others

About us:

Research Trades is a prime destination for your business aptitude and analytical solutions because we provide qualitative and quantitative sources of information that are proficient to give one-stop solutions. We skillfully syndicate qualitative and quantitative research in precise proportions to have the best report, which not only gives the most recent insights but also supports you to grow.

Contact us:

Research Trades

Contact No: +1 6269994607

SkypeID: researchtradescon

[email protected]

http://www.researchtrades.com