Genomics Market Research Report 2020: Global Recent Trends and Growth Forecast To 2023

Genomics Market Research Report 2020: Global Recent Trends and Growth Forecast To 2023April 13, 2020
The global genomics market was worth $851.96 million in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.71% and reach $1475.11 million by 2023.
The genomics market consists of sales of single-cell genomics and related goods. The study of genomes is called genomics. Single-cell genomics is an innovative method of classifying individual cells from a tissue sample, capable of defining unique traits and identifying rare cell types. Genomics is used in different fields of study such as intragenomic phenomenon including pleiotropy, epistasis, heterosis, and other interactions between loci and alleles within the genome.
Rising government funds for research on genomics drives the growth of the single-cell genomics market. The government funding focuses on efforts to resolve the complexity of the human genome, define the genomic basis of human health and disease, and ensure that genomics is used safely to enhance patient care and benefit society through government, public and private institutions. For instance, in 2018, in the U.S, The All of Us Research Program, a part of the National Institutes of Health, gave funds of $28.6 million for establishing three genome centers in the USA. These centers will start generating genomic data from the biosamples contributed by the participants of the program.
Genomics Market Segmentation
Genomics Market By Product Type:
Instrument (Including Systems, Service Contract And Software)
Reagents (Including Reagents And Consumables)
Genomics Market By Process By Process:
Cell Isolation
Sample Preparation
Genomic Analysis
Genomics Market By End User:
Academic Institutes
Biopharmaceutical Companies
Clinical Research Institutes
Some of the major key players involved in the Genomics Market are
10X Genomics
Qiagen NV
Fluidigm Corporation
Johnson & Johnson Private Limited
Zephyrus Biosciences Inc.
Illumina, Inc.
Affymetrix
Angle PLC
Denovo Sciences Inc.
Diagnologix LLC.
