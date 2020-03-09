Gene Expression Market to Reach USD 11.37 Billion By 2026 | Agilent Technologies, Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., etc.

Gene expression promises to tap into a previously unexplored segment in the vast and burgeoning genetic engineering industry. Gene expression is the process by which the genetic code – the nucleotide sequence – of a gene is used to direct protein synthesis and produce the structures of a cell. It is the process by which instructions in the DNA are converted into a functional product like protein. The commercial applications of gene expression have been studied and researched upon extensively in recent years. Many diverse and wide ranging applications have been found for this novel technique. With the increased availability and lowering costs of DNA technologies, gene expression has become a more readily used tool indispensable in drug discovery and development.

Key Players included in this Report are:

Agilent Technologies, Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Illumina, Inc. amongst others

Market Trends:

Rising awareness of the latest technologies

Increasing number of product launches

Drivers:

Increasing demand for Gene Expression in emerging industries

Rapid Urbanization Worldwide

Opportunities:

Growing demand for Gene Expression in newer industries

Increasing Dependency on Gene Expression for diverse applications

The Gene Expression Market has been segmented for better coverage of the industry based on:

Product and Services (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Equipment Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Next-generation sequencing (NGS) DNA Microarray

Consumables DNA Chips Reagents

Services Gene expression profiling services Bioinformatics Solutions



Capacity (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Low- to Mid- Plex Gene Expression

High-Plex Gene Expression

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Diagnostic

Drug Discovery

Research

Regions mapped in the study: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Countries included: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

You can also get a customized report for specific regional markets or countries as per your research requirements.

