Gene Expression Analysis Market Research Insights, Industry Size 2020 With Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd (India), Macrogen, Inc. (South Korea), Eurofins Scientific (Europe), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Personalis Inc. (USA), Novogene Corporation, SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd (India), TAKARA HOLDINGS

A new market intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “Global Gene Expression Analysis Market” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that provide information, statistics, facts and figures, corporate intelligence, economic data, innovation drivers which are very supportive for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. This global Gene Expression Analysis business report makes available a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. Businesses can achieve key statistics on the market status of regional and global manufacturers along with precious guidance and direction to drive the business towards the growth and success. The major scope of this market research report involves industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Illumina, Inc (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US), Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd (India), Macrogen, Inc. (South Korea), Eurofins Scientific (Europe), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Personalis Inc. (USA), Novogene Corporation, SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd (India), TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. (Japan), Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (US), GENEWIZ (USA), Intrexon (Germany), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (US), Geneious (New Zealand), Strand Life Sciences (India), DNASTAR (US), New England Biolabs (US), and others

Global Gene Expression Analysis Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.18 billion by 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in the amount of cancer patients.

Market Definition: Global Gene Expression Analysis Market

The gene expression is the method used for extracting data from a gene which will be used for the production of a practical gene product. With the help of gene expression, the genetic code reserved in DNA can be calculated. The research can be used for the classification of the diseases, which led its wide range of applications such as pharmacogenomics, diagnostics, biomarkers, and toxicology.

FDA Cleared Roche Factor II, Factor V Gene Mutation Test for Inherited Thrombophilia. Factor V test for use on the Cobas 4800 system, which performs real-time PCR analysis for mid- to high-volume labs. Increasing application areas of gene expression act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Declining cost of sequencing, this significant act as driver of the market.

Advanced technological act as a market driver.

Market Restraints

High cost of instruments, high cost is the restraints to the market.

Shortage of trained professionals, this significant act as restraints of the market.

Segmentation: Global Gene Expression Analysis Market

By Consumables

Reagents

DNA Chips

By Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Next-Generation Sequencing

DNA Microarray

Serial Analysis of Gene Expression

Northern Blotting

By Application

Research

Drug Discovery

Diagnostics

By Services

Gene Expression Profiling Services

Sequencing Services

Bioinformatics Solutions

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companie

Academic Institutes and Research Centers

Other

