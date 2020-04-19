Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The major factors for the growth of the gastroesophageal reflux disease market include the rising prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux diseases and changing lifestyle, and increasing awareness about GERD.

According to the World Health Organization, in 2017, globally, more than USD 10 billion was spent every year on antacids. As per the World Gastroenterology Organization, the prevalence rate of GERD is growing rapidly across the world.

It was valued at approximately 2.5%-6.6% in South East Asia and almost 13.8%-25.8% in North America. In the geriatric population, acidic complications are recurrent, which provides a unique challenge, for both, the primary care providers and gastroenterologists. Thus, rising cases of GERD the market is expected to witness high demand.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) covers various diagnostic and treatment of GERD. The GERD include discomfort or a burning sensation in the upper portion of the stomach, nausea, abdominal bloating, and belching. The most prescribed therapy for patients suffering from GERD is antacid therapy, mainly proton pump inhibitors (PPI).

Key Market Trends

Proton Pump Inhibitors is the Segment by Drug Type expected to Hold Largest Market Share over the Forecast Period

The Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPI) characterize the maximum potency in inhibiting gastric acid secretion, primarily by blocking the acid pump. These inhibitors are well-known, for both, therapeutic effects and good safety profiles. Heartburn and regurgitation are the most common acid reflux-related symptoms in Canadian patients, and many individuals self-diagnose and self-treat these symptoms. PPIs are the most successful short-term treatment for recurrent or severe heartburns. The OTC status of some PPI drugs is expected to augment their sales. There is an abundance of PPIs drugs, in both, branded and generic segments. Thus, owing to the all above-mentioned factors the market is expected to witness high growth.

North America is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share over the Forecast PeriodThe United States is expected to be the largest market owing to the presence of better healthcare infrastructure and the rising prevalence of GERD. In the United States, tablet (chewable form) and liquid forms are most widely used. There is a rising prevalence of GERD across the world, although there are marked differences in the reported prevalence, ranging from 14% to 26% in North America. However, it can be correlated with the rising prevalence of obesity, along with other dietary factors, in many countries. GERD can be associated with the impact on the quality of life and reduction in personal and work-related productivity. In the United States, major selling drugs include omeprazole, Pantoprazole Sodium, and Nexium. Thus, owing to the lifestyle change and rising cases of GERD the market is expected to grow.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is a fragmented market owing to the presence of various market players. Some of the market players are GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corporation, Pfizer, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Reflux Diseases and Changing Lifestyle

4.2.2 Increasing Awareness about GERD

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Patent Expiry of Blockbuster Drugs

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Diagnosis

5.1.1.1 Upper Endoscopy

5.1.1.2 Ambulatory Acid (pH) Probe Test

5.1.1.3 Esophageal Manometry

5.1.1.4 Others

5.1.2 Drug Type

5.1.2.1 H-2-receptor Blockers

5.1.2.2 Proton Pump Inhibitors

5.1.2.3 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East and Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.2 SRS Life Sciences

6.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

6.1.4 Medtronic Plc

