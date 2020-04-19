GASTRIC BALLOONS MARKET 2020, by Manufactures, Application, Trends, Growth, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The Gastric Balloons Market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The gastric balloon is a non-surgical endoscopic weight loss procedure that involves the placement of saline or gas-filled balloon into the stomach to suppress appetite and drastically reduce food intake. The gastric balloon is considered as an alternative to conventional bariatric surgery in obese people. Patients diagnosed with obesity and with associated health risks such as diabetes and hypertension are given the option to undergo gastric balloon procedure.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), during the year 2016, approximately more than 1.9 billion adults, aged over 18 years, were overweight and out of these over 650 million adults were obese and also an approximate 41 million children under the age of 5 years were overweight or obese. Rising prevalence of obesity and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are the key driving factors in the gastric balloons market.

Scope of the Report

The gastric balloon is a non-surgical endoscopic weight loss procedure that involves the placement of saline or gas-filled balloon into the stomach to suppress appetite and drastically reduce food intake. Gastric Balloons Market is segmented by Product Type, By Filling Materials, By Insertion Method and Geography.

Key Market Trends

Triple Gastric Balloons Segment is Expected to Register Robust Growth Rates During The Forecast Period

– Triple gastric balloons system is a non-surgical treatment in which three balloons are placed for optimal weight loss. Obalon balloon is the only FDA approved triple gastric balloon or device which helps in weight loss and it works by taking up space in the stomach. Obalon balloon is delivered into the stomach by swallowing a capsule that is connected to a small bendable tube for six months which is combined with a professionally supervised nutrition and exercise program.

– Triple gastric balloons segment is expected to register a high growth rate, especially in the North American region.

– Obesity is a chronic disease characterized by excessive accumulation of adipose tissue in the body which results in adverse health effects and this was responsible for about 4.7 million premature deaths in the year 2017, globally as per World Health Organization (WHO).

– Rising prevalence of obesity and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are the key driving factors in the triple gastric balloons segment.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America expected to hold a major market share in the global gastric balloon market due to the rising prevalence of obesity due to diet and lifestyle changes and preference for minimally invasive techniques in this region. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in the year 2017, around 40% of the population is reported to be obese. Furthermore, the rise in the adoption of advanced technologies such as gastric balloons and the presence of established healthcare infrastructure is fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.

Competitive Landscape

The Gastric balloon Market is moderately consolidated, competitive and consists of several emerging market players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Companies are developing novel products, furthermore, mergers and acquisitions are also fostering the technological advancements and operational expansions in the gastric balloon industry. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Obalon Therapeutics, Allurion Technologies, Apollo Endosurgery, Districlass Medical, Helioscopie Medical Implants, Silimed, Lexel, Medsil, ReShape Medical, Spatz.

Companies Mentioned:

– Obalon Therapeutics

– Allurion Technologies

– Apollo Endosurgery

– Districlass Medical

– Helioscopie Medical Implants

– Silimed

– Lexel

– Medsil

– ReShape Medical

– Spatz

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Obesity

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Poor Reimbursement Policies

4.3.2 Side Effects or Complications Associated with Gastric Balloons

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Single Gastric Balloons

5.1.2 Dual Gastric Balloons

5.1.3 Triple Gastric Balloons

5.2 By Filling Material

5.2.1 Saline Filled Balloons

5.2.2 Gas Filled Balloons

5.3 By Insertion Method

5.3.1 Endoscopic

5.3.2 Oral

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Obalon Therapeutics

6.1.2 Allurion Technologies

6.1.3 Apollo Endosurgery

