Gas Masks Steady Growth to be Witnessed by 2019-2025

market segmentation. The prices of gas masks have been tracked at the manufacturer level after conversion through trade websites and based on primary interviews.

Growth in the industrial sector, defense and equipment, per capita income, purchasing power parity, GDP growth, health and safety products, oil and gas industry growth have been closely referred to arrive at the market forecast. Market splits have been deduced from surveys and primary research. At the end of the report, Persistence Market Research provides key strategic recommendations for both existing and new players in the global gas masks market to emerge sustainably profitable.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Dust Mask

Air Purifying Respirators

Powered Air Purifying Respirators

Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus

Emergency Escape Hood

By Application

Oil and Gas

Fire Services

Healthcare

Military, Defense and Aerospace

Mining

Industrial Sector

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Research Methodology

The forecast presented in this report assesses the total revenue of the global gas masks market. When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. The outcome is then triangulated on the basis of analysis based on supply and demand sides. The report also takes into consideration year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global gas masks market. As previously highlighted, the market for global gas masks is split into various categories. All these segments have been analyzed in terms of Basis Point Share to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global gas masks market.

