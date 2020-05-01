Gas Bearings Market Insights 2016| Worldwide Industry Trend, Growth & Forecast !!

The Global Gas Bearings Market is projected to reach USD XX billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive industry & environmental concerns regarding the use of oil as an automotive substrate is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

What are Gas bearings? And what are their uses?

Gas bearings make use of thin films of pressurized gas to impart low friction, load-bearing pivot between two different surfaces. These surfaces are kept void of physical contact with each other thus eliminating problems such as friction, wear & tear, and necessity of lubrication. Gas bearings have more life than traditional bearings and they do not make use of oil in their functioning. The only disadvantage of these bearings is the complexity in design & low manufacturing tolerances.

Know more about the market-

The Aerospace & Defense industry was the biggest end-user of gas bearings till 2017. Solar panels are mounted on top of satellites for energy production. While these panels are being transported into space they are folded. Once they reach the satellite orbit, they are unfolded via a spring mechanism. This process is friction-less hence to compensate for gravity, the solar panels are hung magnetically on gas bearings. In the automotive industry, gas bearings are used in high-frequency drives & turbochargers. They are used in precision machine tools used for measurement & processing. In the medical industry, the gas bearing is used to replace torn-up or damaged joints in the body. The ball & socket joint can be reconstructed using gas bearings. Therefore, gas bearings are using extensively in the healthcare sector for joint replacement operations.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Mohawk Innovative Technology Inc.

2. Specialty Components Inc.

3. Leuven Air Bearings NV

4. Aerolas 5. Xdot Engineering and Analysis

6. PLLC

7. Dover Motion

8. Newport Corporation

9. Professional Instruments Company

10. GAT Gesellschaft Antriebstechnik mbH

11. New Way Air Bearings

12. Air Bearings Ltd.

13. Canon Semiconductor Equipment Inc.

14. Loadpoint Bearings Ltd. 15. Hovair Systems Inc.

16. OAV Air Bearings

17. Westwind Air Bearings

18. Aerotech Inc.

19. R&D Dynamics Corporation

20. MAGER S.r.l.

21. PI Nelson Air Corp.

The regional scenario of the market-

The Asia Pacific is the biggest player concerned with gas bearings market. Growth of developing economies like China, India is contributing massively towards the development of this market. The North American & European markets are also showing noteworthy growth in the gas bearings market due to advancements in medical technology. Also, the Middle East is an emerging economy in gas bearings market.

Key Factors Impacting the Growth of Gas Bearings Market:

o Growth of the automotive industry worldwide.

o Growth of Aerospace & Defense and medical industry in the Asia Pacific region.

o Environmental concerns regarding excessive use of oil across industries.

Latest Developments in the Gas Bearings Market:

o On 5th July 2017, Timken India acquired ABC Bearings. Inc, to expand their business into the air bearings market in Europe & North American segments.

o In 2016, the OAV Thrust Air Bearing technology was introduced in the gas bearings market which is a breakthrough innovation in air bearing technology that is capable of fully integrating a three-way friction-less surface.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Aerostatic Bearings

Aerodynamic Bearings

By Technology:

Porous Media

Micro-Nozzle

Orifice Type

Foil Bearing

Spiral Groove Bearing

By Application:

Precision Machinery Tools

High Speed Machines

Air-guided Computed Tomography

Air Magnetic Slip System

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Electronics

Medical

Production

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Type

By Technology

By Application

By End Use Industry

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Type

By Technology

By Application

By End Use Industry

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Type

By Technology

By Application

By End Use Industry

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Type

By Technology

By Application

By End Use Industry

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Type

By Technology

By Application

By End Use Industry

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Type

By Technology

By Application

By End Use Industry

