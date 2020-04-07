Gamma Knife Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook 2015 to 2025

This Market Insights report examines the ‘Global Gamma Knife’ market for the period 2012-2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the advancement of Gamma Knife, examining the marketing efforts and business strategies undertaken by the manufacturing companies which is significantly transforming the Stereotactic Radiosurgery market. This study analyses, estimates and forecasts the global Gamma Knife market from the demand as well as supply perspective, in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) during the forecast period 2015 to 2025. The report also highlights the impact of various drivers and restraints in various regions along with their impact during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy on this Report: https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/832

The report starts with an overview of Gamma Knifein treatment in various indications such as Brain Metastasis, Cancer, Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), Trigeminal Neuralgia and Others. For example, Cobalt-60 radioactive isotope is increasingly being used for the treatment of brain tumours and cancers in order to increase life expectancy. Moreover, market expansion and innovation in techniques as well as development of novel applications in Stereotactic Radiosurgery are further driving Gamma Knife market growth. Due to these reasons, Gamma Knife market is expected to have a significant demand in the near future.

There are five major types of Gamma Knife indications which have been covered in this report: Brain Metastasis, Cancer, Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), Trigeminal Neuralgia and Others. Brain Metastasis treatment contribute around 68.5% share of the global Gamma Knife value in 2014, Brain Metastasis is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Considering the type of body part treated with Gamma Knife, the global Gamma Knife market is segmented into: Head, Neck and Other body parts. Among the aforementioned segments, Head treatment with Gamma Knife is expected to dominate the global market with over 88.1% market value share throughout the forecast period. The global head treatment with Gamma Knife accounted for US$ 139.8 Mn in 2014, and is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 364.8 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Moreover, the scope of Gamma Knife treatment in other indications is expected to expand in the future too, due to market expansion and innovation in techniques. This section analysis each indications in terms of market revenue.

On the bases of region, North America dominated the global Gamma Knife market in 2014, in terms of revenue, accounting for more than 29.2% of the revenue share in 2014. However, Europe and Asia Pacific are foreseen to witness relatively high CAGRs of 7.7% and 10.5% respectively. The report provides market revenue for each geographical region.

The global Gamma Knife market in terms of indications, anatomy and region are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share to understand individual segments relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the global Gamma knife market.

All the above sections, by indications, by type of organs treated and by geography evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Gamma Knife market for the period 2015 to 2025. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, healthcare spending and economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global Gamma Knife market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of global Gamma Knife market, Market Insights developed the global Market Attractiveness Index on the bases of indications, by type of organs treated and geography. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

Get Discount on this Report: https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/832

In the final section of the report, the global Gamma Knife competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on various segments, presence in global Gamma Knife market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the global Gamma Knife value chain. Detailed profiles of the manufactures are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their operations, expansions, products and sales channel strategies along with the SWOT analysis for each manufacture. Key competitors included are Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. and Huiheng Medical, Inc.