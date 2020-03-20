GAME ENGINES MARKET SHARE BY 2020, INDUSTRY GROWTH, TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT, EMERGING TRENDS, APPLICATIONS, KEY COMPANIES: THE GAME CREATORS, MARMALADE TECH, SONY, AMAZON AND FORECAST 2025

The Global Game Engines market is valued at 1760 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3650 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% between 2020 and 2024. A game engine is a software framework designed for the creation and development of video games. Developers use them to create games for consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Game Engines Market are Unity Technologies, Epic Games, Chukong Tech, Crytek, Valve Corporation, YoYo Games, The Game Creators, Marmalade Tech, Idea Fabrik, Leadwerks Software, Sony, Amazon, GameSalad, Scirra, Corona Labs (Organization), Silicon Studio Corp, Garage Games, Briar Wallace/Blender Foundation (Organization), The OGRE Team (Organization), Godot Engine (Community developed), Mario Zechner (Personal)

Game Engines is mainly used for two applications: PC Games (Desktops, laptops), Mobile Games (Smart phones, PS devices, tablets, etc.), TV Games and Other Games. And PC Games was the most widely used area which took up about 56% of the global total in 2016. And Mobile game is the fast growing market in the world, especially in China where led by Tencent and Netease, etc.

Game Engines can be classified into 3D (includes VR, AR), 2.5D (2D & 3D blended), 2D. There are few 2.5D engines and 2D is usually free, e.g. Cocos2d. The revenue market of 3D game engines took up more than 90% of the global market in 2016. The most type of game engines are written by C++.

The global Game Engines average price is influenced by the global trend. Complete software is usually 0 USDs to 200 USD per month from abroad vendors, if you want to buy new Game Engines. Some of the developers also get money by a smaller share of the game publishers’ revenue, such as 5%, 30%, etc. The average price will be in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future.

Europe and USA are the two largest consumption countries of Game Engines in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. European and USA’s market respectively took up about 29% the global market in 2016, while Japan and Korea are about 13%, and China is followed with the share about 4% as Chinese game developers usually use free game engines.

Market Segment By Type –

• 3D Game Engines

• 2.5D Game Engines

• 2D Game Engines

Market Segment By Application –

• PC Games

• Mobile Games

• TV Games

• Other Games

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

