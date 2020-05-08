Functional Foods Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025

Functional Foods Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025May 8, 2020
The global Functional Foods market will reach 143188.5 Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Abbott Laboratories
Amway
Arla Foods
BASF
BNL Food Group
Cargill
Coca-Cola
Danone
Dean Foods
Dr Pepper Snapple Group
General Mills
GFR Pharma
Glanbia Plc.
GlaxoSmithKline Company
Herbalife
Kellogg Company
KFSU
Kirin Holdings
Kraft Foods Inc.
Mars Inc.
Meiji Group
Murray Goulburn
Nestlé
Nutri-Nation
Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.
Raisio Group
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Carotenoids
Dietary Fibers
Fatty Acids
Minerals
Prebiotics & Probiotics
Vitamins
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Sports Nutrition
Weight Management
Immunity
Digestive Health
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
