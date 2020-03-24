Full Dentures Market to Record Significant Growth in Revenue During the Forecast Period 2017-2025

Approximately, 32% of the world’s population aged 65 and above is edentulous. As per Deutsche Mundgesundheitsstudie, every one in eight people in Germany aged between 65 and 75 have lost either half or all of their teeth. The edentulous population is only increasing with every passing year. As per American College of Prosthodontists, 15% of world’s edentulous population gets dentures made every year in the U.S. 35% of adults in the U.S. are edentulous in at least one arch. Full dentures are thus expected to see massive demand over the forecast period.

According to Digital Dental Solutions, global edentulous population will grow by over 35% by 2027 end. Dentists, prosthodontists and dental laboratories are witnessing improved denture patient outcomes, driven by technological advancements. High quality standards demanded by this next boomer generation will increasingly fuel the global full dentures market. Denture services are provided in hospitals and independent dental clinics. However, growing number of dentists in private practice and patients preference to standalone clinics to avoid waiting time in big specialty dental hospitals is attributed to high market attractiveness of independent dental clinics for dental caries services

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample here @https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18790

Some of the factors driving the growth of global full dentures market are ever expanding aging demographics, growing prevalence of dental caries, technological advancements, etc. CAD/CAM technology is moving into dentures and implants gradually, which is expected to improve accuracy of manufacturing and lead to increased output. Digital dentures technology –an innovative process for complete manufacturing process for the rapid digital production of removable full-arch dentures would further flourish the market growth over the forecast period.

However, lack of reimbursement for full dentures in majority of countries and painful procedures keeps patients from adoption full denture services, which is the only restraint limiting the growth of global full dentures market. Medicare does not cover majority of dental care services including denture. Dental expenditures in the U.S. are mainly financed by private dental insurances and out-of-pocket spending. However, in last five years, expenditure by CMS programs is steadily increasing.

The global market for full dentures is segmented on basis of construction material, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Material Acrylic Dentures Ceramic Dentures Porcelain Dentures Metal Dentures Others

Segmentation by End User Specialized Dental Hospitals Somatology Departments in General Hospitals Dental Clinics



Among all materials used for construction of full dentures, acrylic dentures is expected to be the choice of material by patients due to light weight. Growing number of dentists qualified for dental surgeries would further fuel the uptake of full dentures in the global market. Among three end users of full denture products, somatology departments in general hospitals is expected to lead the global market for full dentures. Implant supported dentures is emerging as a prominent trend the global market and approximately 12% of full denture cases are supported by implants.

On the basis of geography, global full dentures market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America represents the most lucrative market full dentures. Besides modest improvements in worldwide dental caries market, North America shows impressive growth due to expanding patient volume. Europe is expected to remain second largest market for full dentures by value.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here @https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/19072

During 2012 to 2014, European market showed steady contraction of dental consumables due to economic uncertainty. However the market started to recover gradually as economy started to regain in second quarter of 2013 partly due to domestic investment. Asia Pacific full dentures market is expected to witness highest growth rate owing to rapidly aging population in China, India and Japan. The speed with which the population is aging in Japan is much faster than the speed in European countries and the U.S.

Some of the key players identified in global full dentures market are: