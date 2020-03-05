Fuel Card Market 2020 Industry SWOT Analysis by TOP Key Players: SPC, Caltex, DBS, UOB, OCBC

Fuel Card Market presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Fuel Card market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. The competitive analysis offered in the report includes market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players operating in the global Fuel Card market.

Currently, there are mainly four oil companies issuing fuel cards in the Singapore. The main market players are ExxonMobil, Shell, SPC and Caltex. The Cumulative Sales of Fuel Card is about 1535K Units in 2015.

Fuel Card used by Moving Services, Packing Services, Postal and Courier Services, Logistics Services, Taxi Booking and Support Services, Freight Transport and Private Cars. Report data showed that 56.29% of the Fuel Card market demand in Private Cars, 10.49% in Freight Transport, and 8.27% in

Taxi Booking and Support Services in 2015.

There are two kinds’ productions constituting the Fuel Card, which are Active Cards and Non-Active Cards. Active Cards is important in the Fuel Card, with a Cumulative Sales market share nearly 71.01% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Fuel Card industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Fuel Card have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• ExxonMobil

• Shell

• SPC

• Caltex

• DBS

• UOB

• OCBC

• …

Market Segment By Type –

• Active Cards

• Non-Active Cards

Market Segment By Application –

• Taxis

• Buses

• Goods Vehicles

• Private Car

• Others

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

