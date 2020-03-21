FRP Grating Market is Booming at a Highest CAGR of 4.0% With Major key Players MEISER, Lionweld Kennedy, Fibrolux, Techno-Composites, Fiber Grage, Bedford and Others 2019-2024

The research report on FRP Grating Market Gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

FRP Grating is a grating made of FRP.

Fibre-reinforced plastic, consists of fiberglass, carbon, aramid, hybrid or other fabric reinforced plastic

A grating is any regularly spaced collection of essentially identical, parallel, elongated elements. Gratings usually consist of a single set of elongated elements, but can consist of two sets, in which case the second set is usually perpendicular to the first (as illustrated). When the two sets are perpendicular, this is also known as a grid or a mesh.

Scope of the Report:

For industry structure analysis, the FRP Grating industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry.

Currently, North America occupied 29.21% of the sales value in 2015. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively have around 28.29% and 12.40% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 24.99% of the global consumption volume in 2015. Europe shared 23.15% of global total.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese FRP Grating industry is not only begin to transit to high-end FRP Grating products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

“The worldwide market for FRP Grating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 1140 million US$ in 2024, from 900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the FRP Grating in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*MEISER

*Lionweld Kennedy

*Fibrolux

*Techno-Composites

*Fiber Grage

*Bedford

*Liberty Pultrusions

*Amico Seasafe

*Strongwell

*National Grating

*Delta Composites LLC

*Mcnichols

*Daikure

*AGC Matex

*ChinaGrate

*Jiangyin Runlin

*iGRID

*HIGOAL

*Hebei Tingqi

*Indiana Group

*Kemrock

*Locker Group

*Ferro Grate

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: Molded FRP Grating, Pultruded FRP Grating

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Stair Treads, Platforms, Covers, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe FRP Grating product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of FRP Grating, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of FRP Grating in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the FRP Grating competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the FRP Grating breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, FRP Grating market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe FRP Grating sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

