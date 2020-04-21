Frozen Yogurt Market Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand 2026 | Yogen Fruz, Menchie’s, Pinkberry

“

Frozen Yogurt Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Frozen Yogurt market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Frozen Yogurt Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Frozen Yogurt market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Frozen Yogurt Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Frozen Yogurt market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026.

Frozen yogurt is a frozen dessert made with yogurt and sometimes other dairy products. Frozen yogurt, a crossbreed between the more traditional ice cream dessert and the healthier yogurt products, has become the new way for customers to enjoy their dessert while still being conscious of their health.

Frozen yogurt isn’t completely frozen but simply contains ice crystals; the primary ingredient is milk and milk products, sugar accounts for about 15 per cent of the ingredients and the strains of bacteria makes up about 1 per cent.

The market for frozen yogurt is fragmented with players such as Yogen Fruz, Menchie’s, Pinkberry, Red Mango, TCBY, Yogurtland, llaollao, Perfectime, Ben & Jerry’s, Micat, Orange Leaf, Yogiboost and so on. Among them, Yogen Fruz and Menchie’s are The global leading supplier.

On the basis of type, the frozen yogurt market is segmented into Plain Frozen Yogurt, Flavored Frozen Yogurt. The Flavored Frozen Yogurt segment is expected to account for the larger share of The global market in 2017.

The global Frozen Yogurt market was 640 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 2600 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Frozen Yogurt market:

Yogen Fruz, Menchie's, Pinkberry, Red Mango, TCBY, Yogurtland, llaollao, Perfectime, Ben & Jerry's, Micat, Orange Leaf, Yogiboost

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Plain Frozen Yogurt

Flavored Frozen Yogurt

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Minor (age50)

Frozen Yogurt Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Frozen Yogurt markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Frozen Yogurt market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Frozen Yogurt market.

Table of Contents

1 Frozen Yogurt Market Overview

1.1 Frozen Yogurt Product Overview

1.2 Frozen Yogurt Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Plain Frozen Yogurt

1.2.2 Flavored Frozen Yogurt

1.3 Global Frozen Yogurt Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Frozen Yogurt Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Frozen Yogurt Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Frozen Yogurt Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Frozen Yogurt Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Frozen Yogurt Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Frozen Yogurt Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Frozen Yogurt Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Frozen Yogurt Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Frozen Yogurt Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Frozen Yogurt Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Frozen Yogurt Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Frozen Yogurt Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Frozen Yogurt Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Yogen Fruz

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Frozen Yogurt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Yogen Fruz Frozen Yogurt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Menchie’s

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Frozen Yogurt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Pinkberry

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Frozen Yogurt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Pinkberry Frozen Yogurt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Red Mango

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Frozen Yogurt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Red Mango Frozen Yogurt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 TCBY

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Frozen Yogurt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 TCBY Frozen Yogurt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Yogurtland

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Frozen Yogurt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Yogurtland Frozen Yogurt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 llaollao

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Frozen Yogurt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 llaollao Frozen Yogurt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Perfectime

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Frozen Yogurt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Perfectime Frozen Yogurt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Ben & Jerry’s

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Frozen Yogurt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Ben & Jerry’s Frozen Yogurt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Micat

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Frozen Yogurt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Micat Frozen Yogurt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Orange Leaf

3.12 Yogiboost

4 Frozen Yogurt Market Status and Outlook by Regions

