Frozen Pizza Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During 2017 to 2026

Global frozen pizza market was valued US$ 12.20 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 20.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.59 % during a forecast period.

Pizza is Italian origin dish for food, consisting of a flat round base of bread baked with a covering and cheese, normally with added meat, fish, and vegetables. Pizza is one of the most popular foods, retailed as fresh or frozen in the globe and common fast food item in the developed region such as Europe and North America. Frozen pizzas are currently perceived as premium food products.

The busy lifestyle of the occupied population and change in eating traditions of a consumer has enlarged the demand for instant and convenient food products, which is foreseen to drive the growth in the frozen pizza market. Increasing disposable income, an upsurge in a standard of living, and a rapid surge in a number of retail chains are boosting the growth in the global frozen pizza market. Growing penetration of social media such as Facebook and other food sites are creating awareness about eating food trends, which is encouraging the global frozen pizza market growth.

Frozen pizza is specious as less nutritious and is assumed to consist of a high quantity of sodium and preservers are limiting the market growth. Poor freezing facilities in semi-urban and rural areas restrain the growth of the global frozen pizza market.

Increasing advancement in freezing technology by numerous frozen pizza makers and an upsurge in the establishment of multiple fast food outlets in emergent economies are likely to provide worthwhile opportunities for the market key players in the global frozen pizza market.

A frozen pizza can be stored in refrigerators and consume when it required. Its shelf life is independent upon the method of preparation, which can be nearly about six months to one year. Freezing is one of the most commonly used methods of food conservation as it retains texture, taste, and nutritional value of food for a long time.

Fresh and frozen pizza is made by consuming grains that contain gluten. Gluten is a protein that is mostly found in wheat, barley, and some other food products. Rise the number of people with celiac disease, which is a sickness of the small intestine that results in the incapacity to process the gluten contemporary in foods. It upsets the liner of the small intestine and disorders the absorption of nutrients from foods. Increasing awareness about health-consciousness in public, the demand for gluten-free frozen pizza is increasing around the world.

Regular thin crust frozen pizzas are expected to hold significant growth in the frozen pizzas market. This growth can be attributed to its compact calories and health association overstuffed and deep-dish frozen pizzas. Growing health consciousness among the consumer is driving regular thin crust frozen pizzas market. Furthermore, the easy availability of a wide variety of these pizzas in supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online retail are propelling the growth in the frozen pizza market.

Changes in the lifestyle impacts the consumer eating taste and behaviour. Frantic modern life changes North America consumersâ€™ preference toward frozen pizza owing to its easy and quick to prepare. Huge spending capabilities of consumers boost the ingestion of frozen pizza in North America. Increasing demand for convenience food is estimated to fuel the growth of the frozen pizza market. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is upward slowly owing to cultural barriers, less acceptance of frozen foods over fresh foods. However, foreign direct investment in emerging economies, such as China, India, and Brazil is improving participation from some of the foreign and private key players. It is projected to boost the retail infrastructure in the frozen pizza market during the forecast period in this region.

Key profiled and analysed in the Global frozen pizza market

Nestl S.A., Hansen Foods, General Mills, Inc., Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH & Co. KG., Conagra Brands Inc., Daiya Foods Inc., LLC (Private Label), Schwan Food Co., Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., and Palermo Villa, Inc., California Pizza Kitchen, Atkins Nutritionals, Inc, Oetker GmbH, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., BRF SA, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. Tyson Foods Inc, Pinnacle Foods Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Kraft Foods Group and Unilever PLC, McCain Foods, Iceland Foods Ltd, Allens, Inc.

Scope of the report for Global frozen pizza market

Global frozen pizza market, By Product Type

Thin Crust Pizza

Pan Pizza

Stuffed Crust Pizza

Others

Global frozen pizza market, By Distribution Channel

Food Chain Services

Online retail

Others

Global frozen pizza market, By Toppings

Fruits & Vegetable

o Capsicum

o Corn

o Onion

o Mushroom

o Pineapple

o Others

Meat

o Chicken

o Pepperoni

o Bacon

o Ham

o Others

Global frozen pizza market, By Size

Regular

Medium

Large

Global frozen pizza market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key players in Global frozen pizza market

Nestl S.A.

Hansen Foods

General Mills, Inc.

Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH & Co. KG.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Daiya Foods Inc., LLC

Schwan Food Co.

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

Palermo Villa, Inc.

California Pizza Kitchen

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.

Oetker GmbH

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

BRF SA

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

Tyson Foods Inc

Pinnacle Foods Inc.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Kraft Foods Group

Unilever PLC

McCain Foods

Iceland Foods Ltd

Allens, Inc.

Newmanâ€™s Own

